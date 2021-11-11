UK economic recovery slows sharply as GDP grows 1.3% | Economic Growth (GDP)





The UK’s recovery from its third Covid-19 lockdown has slowed sharply over the summer as economic growth has been hit by rising infection rates, epidemics and global supply shortages.

According to figures from the National Statistical Office, in the three months to September, national production increased by 1.3% and in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2.1% below pre-crisis levels.

Third-quarter earnings grew 5.5% in the three months leading up to June when the activity restrictions were lifted.

Workforce shortages and supply constraints have slowed the impact of the end of the remaining lockdown measures in July, while worsening trade performance from more expensive oil imports also put the brakes on growth.

Of the three main sectors of the economy, services recorded the fastest growth. The sector, which accounts for about four-fifths of GDP, grew 1.6% during the quarter, with the hotel and restaurant business growing 30%.

A 0.3% decline in manufacturing output limited growth in the broader production sector to 0.8%, while construction fell 1.5%.

ONS figures show that the UK’s economic recovery is slower than other developed countries. The US was 1.4% higher than its pre-pandemic high and the eurozone was 0.5% lower. Of the three largest economies in a single currency bloc, France could catch up 0.1% below pre-crisis levels, Italy 1.4% and Germany 1.5% of GDP.

Rishi Sunak said the economy continued to recover, but the prime minister added:

In September alone, gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.6%, which was only 0.2% higher on November 10, 2018, following a 0.2% increase in August and a 0.2% decrease in July. Using monthly figures with a pre-crisis peak through February 2020, GDP is 0.6% below the level before the global health crisis.

The nearly 5% increase in health output from more face-to-face GP appointments contributed significantly to September’s GDP figure, which beat expectations of a 0.4% increase. British economist Paul Dales at Capital Economics said the economy would have grown by 0.1% without health support.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “Growth has recovered in September and the UK economy is now slightly below pre-pandemic levels.”

This recent increase was driven by the health sector, driven by an increase in GP surgical visits in the UK. Lawyers have also had a busy month as homebuyers rush to complete their purchases before the end of the stamp duty holiday. However, this was partially offset by declines in automobile manufacturing and sales.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

In particular, corporate investment fell sharply to pre-pandemic levels in the three months to September. Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened as exports of goods to non-EU countries declined and fuel imports, particularly from non-EU countries, increased.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: Recent data show that the UK’s economic recovery has slowed in the third quarter as significant manpower and supply shortages have limited activity. I did.

Although monthly production rebounded throughout the quarter from the July contraction, this is more likely to reflect a temporary increase from deregulation rather than a meaningful improvement in the UK’s underlying growth trajectory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/nov/11/uk-economic-recovery-slows-sharply-as-gdp-grows-by-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos