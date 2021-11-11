Moderna, US clash in patent dispute over origins of COVID-19 vaccine: report





The public / private partnership between the US government and Moderna to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 has been hailed as a positive achievement and a model for future health crises.

But less than a year after Moderna got FDA clearance for her vaccine, her marriage to the federal government is on the rocks. The company has done little to quell the call by the Biden administrations to make the vaccine available to poor countries, and now a much bigger battle over patent rights is brewing, reports The New York Times.

The issue concerns a July filing by Moderna with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which claims to have invented the vaccine. Meanwhile, the NIH says three of its scientists created key elements of the shot.

The feud has been going on for more than a year, reports the Times. Consumer rights group Public Citizen helped settle the dispute behind closed doors after reviewing patent documents. Without a resolution between the parties, the battle could head to the courts.

At the start of the pandemic, the government provided funds to several companies, including $ 1.4 billion to Modernato to develop COVID-19 vaccines. The NIH and scientists at its Vaccine Research Center John Mascola, MD, Barney Graham, MD, and Kizzmekia Corbett, MD assisted in this effort.

But in a patent document, Moderna claims to have determined in good faith that these individuals did not co-invent the mRNAs and mRNA compositions claimed in the present application.

In the application, Moderna includes the names of several employees who are credited with the invention.

Of the four patents filed by Moderna and reviewed by Public Citizen, only one cites NIH contributions. Public Citizen urges the NIH to champion the cause of its scientists.

The advocacy group saw the patent battle coming. Last December, Peter Maybarduk, director of access to medicines at Public Citizen, dubbed it the Peoples vaccine.

It’s not just the Modernas vaccine, Maybarduk told Forbes. Federal scientists helped invent it and taxpayers are funding its development. We have all played a role. It must belong to humanity.

Much is at stake in the patent battle. Along with the rights to the vaccine, the government could hand it over to other companies to ensure wider access and recoup some of the funding it provided.

This is not the only patent battle in which Moderna is engaged. Last month, Bloomberg revealed that Moderna was seeking to invalidate two patents held by Arbutus Biopharma. The move is a preemptive strike against the Pennsylvania-based company, which may be able to sue Moderna for violating its drug delivery technology, according to the news service.

Patent issues arise among other issues for Moderna. When releasing third quarter results last week, the company reduced its previous estimate of COVID-19 vaccine revenue for 2021 from $ 20 billion to between $ 15 billion and $ 18 billion. The company said international shipping delays have become a bigger hurdle as Moderna tries to deliver the shot to more countries.

Over the past week, Moderna’s share price has fallen by more than 30%.

