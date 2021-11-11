UK economic growth slows in third quarter despite recovery in September





UK growth in the third quarter was slower than expected as stimulus from business reopening eased and commodity and worker shortages affected economic activity.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.6% per month in September, up from a 0.2% increase in August, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

The figure for September beat economists polled by Reuters by 0.4%. Production was 0.6% below February 2020 levels, suggesting that the economy has recovered significantly from the blow of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, UK production increased by 1.3% in the three months to September, below the 1.5% forecast by the Bank of England (BoE) due to downward revisions to the August and July figures. Growth also fell sharply compared to the 5.5% growth in the second quarter.

Alpesh Paleja, chief economist at CBI, said it was “encouraging” that the economy maintained some momentum in September, but “it is undeniable that it has ended a tough quarter for companies with tight supply constraints.” said

The combination of increased cases of COVID-19 infection and shortages of raw materials, parts and labor is “creating significant headwinds for growth,” he said.

China’s economy surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, and so did the US in the second quarter.

Assessing the degree to which the UK economy is close to pre-pandemic levels is complicated by differences in how ONS calculates monthly and quarterly data.

According to quarterly data used by the Bank of England and the Office of Budget Responsibility, production was still 2.1% below pre-pandemic levels, a large gap compared to other G7 countries.

The Bank of England expects growth to slow to 1% in the fourth quarter, reflecting the impact of supply chain disruptions and high inflation on business and household spending.

“The prospect of a winter standard of living ‘crisis’ that will have even greater headwinds in the coming months means we are not yet out of the plague forest,” said James Smith, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation. He added that this is why the Prime Minister “was right to provide more support to the economy from the budget and why the Bank of England did not raise interest rates last week”.

Growth in September was encouraging, but economists pointed out concerns.

The September expansion was driven primarily by a large increase in health activities and face-to-face bookings in GP surgeries in the UK, which is considered a temporary increase following the backlog of work accumulating during the pandemic.

Lawyers also had a busy month as homebuyers rushed to complete their purchases before the end of the stamp duty holiday, which provided another temporary boost.

However, automobile production fell 8.2%, the biggest decline since May, and automobile sales were also hit hard by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions. Overall, manufacturing declined slightly this month, well below pre-epidemic levels.

Moreover, corporate investment in the third quarter remained at 12.4% below pre-COVID-19 levels, suggesting uncertainty about the pace of recovery and the impact of Brexit.

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, said: “Low corporate investment can reduce the economy’s ability to supply futures, which means the economy can grow less quickly without causing inflation.

The UK trade balance for goods and services also expanded in the third quarter as imports increased and exports declined.

“U.K. exports were well below average in 2019 as exporters are struggling to capitalize on strong external demand,” said Gabriella Dickens, economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

