Soaring gasoline and food prices are driving inflation in the United States





Consumer prices rise 0.9% in October Food, gasoline leads widespread price hike CPI jumps 6.2% year-on-year, biggest gain since 1990 Core CPI increases by 0.6%; up 4.6% year-on-year Weekly jobless claims drop from 4,000 to 267,000

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – Consumer prices in the United States accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gas and food, resulting in the biggest annual gain in 31 years, over signs that inflation could remain uncomfortably high through 2022 amid booming global supply chains.

Inflationary pressures are also being felt in the labor market, where a severe labor shortage is driving up wages. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in 20 months last week, other data showed on Wednesday.

But high inflation is eroding wage gains, adding to political risk for President Joe Biden, whose approval rating is declining as Americans worry more and more about the economy. Wider inflationary pressures could also complicate reporting from the Federal Reserve. The Fed reaffirmed last week that high inflation “should be transitory”.

The White House and the Fed have maintained that prices will drop once supply bottlenecks begin to ease.

“The risks are clearly shifting to US inflation that stays high longer than previously thought, but that doesn’t mean it’s permanent,” said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, in Pennsylvania. “The Fed could face a situation where rising consumer prices begin to weigh on consumer spending, reducing GDP growth.”

Reuters Charts

The consumer price index jumped 0.9% last month after climbing 0.4% in September, the Labor Department said. The largest gain in four months brought the annual rise in the CPI to 6.2%. This was the largest year-over-year increase since November 1990 and followed a 5.4% gain in September.

Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.6% increase in the CPI. The widespread rise in prices last month was led by gasoline prices, which jumped 6.1% after rising 1.2% in September. Brent crude oil has gained over 60% this year as the global economic recovery increases demand.

Food prices advanced 0.9%, mainly driven by meat, eggs, fish, vegetables, grains and baked goods. It also costs more to eat away from home. But the prices of alcoholic drinks have come down.

Reuters Charts

The government said on Tuesday that producer prices rose sharply in October, reversing the trend of slowing monthly PPIs that had taken hold since the spring. Read more

Inflation is heating up again as the economic drag from the summer wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, fades and supply bottlenecks persist. Billions of dollars in pandemic relief from governments around the world have fueled demand for goods, leaving supply chains overburdened.

The nearly two-year pandemic has disrupted labor markets, causing a global shortage of workers needed to produce raw materials and get goods from factories to consumers.

In a statement, Biden blamed the spike in inflation on energy prices and said he had asked the White House National Economic Council “to look for ways to try to further reduce those costs, and asked the Federal Trade Commission to fight back any manipulation or market pricing. dig into this area. ” Read more

Stocks on Wall Street fell. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. Yields on the US Treasury rose.

Shoppers browse a supermarket while wearing face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in northern St. Louis, Missouri, United States, April 4, 2020. REUTERS / Lawrence Bryant / File Photo

WIDE INCREASE

Excluding the volatile components of food and energy, the CPI rose 0.6% last month after rising 0.2% in September. The core CPI was boosted by rents, with the equivalent rent for the owners’ primary residence, which is what a landlord would receive by renting a home, increasing 0.4%.

The cost of hotel and motel accommodation increased 1.5%. Prices for used cars and trucks rebounded 2.5% after falling for two consecutive months. Prices for new motor vehicles rose 1.4%, marking the seventh consecutive month of increases. A global semiconductor shortage has undermined the production of motor vehicles.

Health care costs rose 0.5%, the largest increase in 17 months. Consumers also paid more for furniture, recreation and toiletries. Car insurance and clothing costs remained unchanged. Air fares fell 0.7%.

The so-called core CPI jumped 4.6% year-on-year, the largest increase since August 1991, after remaining at 4.0% for two consecutive months.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2% target rose 3.6% year-on-year in September. The US central bank this month began cutting the amount of money it injects into the economy through monthly bond purchases.

Economists expect the Fed to start raising interest rates at the end of 2022.

“The observed heat in rents and services could cause the Fed to sweat as it waits for the return of labor supply and the easing of supply constraints in the coming months,” said Alexander Lin, American economist at Bank of America Securities in New York. “It is clear that the risks are that the timing of the rate hikes is advanced.”

In another report released Wednesday, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 4,000 to 267,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Nov. 6.

This was the lowest level since mid-March in 2020, when the economy nearly came to a halt amid the onslaught of mandatory business closings aimed at slowing the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

Claims, which have now fallen for six straight weeks, are a striking distance from their pre-pandemic level.

The government announced last Friday that the economy created 531,000 jobs in October, with the largest annual wage growth in eight months. The labor force is down 3 million from its pre-pandemic level, making it more difficult to fill the 10.4 million vacant positions in August. Read more

Wages, however, are lagging behind inflation, eroding the purchasing power of households. A third report from the Ministry of Labor showed that inflation-adjusted average weekly earnings fell 0.9% in October and 1.6% year-on-year.

Reuters Charts

Supply constraints and high inflation helped restrain economic growth to its slowest pace for more than a year in the third quarter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci

