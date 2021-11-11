UK recovery lags global rivals, reducing hopes for strong economic rebound | business news





The economy is recovering, but the pace of recovery is slowing. That’s the big picture you can see in today’s gross domestic product (GDP) statistics.

But the UK is now getting closer and closer to recovering the income it lost during the crisis.

Where we are in front of it depends somewhat on the measurements we’re looking at.

Image: Britain’s performance compared to other countries raises questions about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In the old days we received quarterly updates on economic conditions and gross domestic product (the most comprehensive measure of activity), but now we receive monthly updates.

In quarterly measurements, we are still a fair way back to pre-pandemic conditions, but in monthly measurements we are now very close.

But returning to pre-crisis levels is only half the battle.

The UK is well below its pre-COVID trajectory. That said, you would have been in this year’s position if you had enjoyed growing up to 2020 without falling into the biggest recession in modern history.

What is surprising when comparing the UK to the rest of the world is how far it seems to be lagging behind.

The US economy is already bigger than it was before the pandemic.

Image: The US economy returned to pre-pandemic levels earlier this year.

France is nearing pre-crisis levels.

In fact, of the major European countries, only Spain is farther away from pre-epidemic GDP than the UK.

The prime minister’s problem is that this not only raises the question of whether Britain’s economic measures could have been stronger to help people return to work, but that the economy is facing a difficult winter.

Prices are rising, energy costs are at historic levels, and real incomes (inflation-adjusted wages) are stagnant.

In other words, the prospects of strong economic growth turning into a proud ‘feel good’ look dim for now.

