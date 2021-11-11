High US inflation pushes the dollar to 2021 highs





SYDNEY, Nov.11 (Reuters) – The dollar hit its highest level of the year against the British pound and the euro on Thursday, as the yen was set to suffer its biggest tumble in a month, after the biggest rise in US inflation in a generation. on rate hikes.

The euro fell 1% and crossed major support at $ 1.1476, its lowest since July 2020, after the US CPI hit 6.2% overnight. It was stuck at this level at the start of the Asian session and is lacking chart support up to around $ 1.12.

The British pound fell 1.2% to $ 1.3401, its lowest since December 2020, and the yen reversed a week of gains in a matter of hours and fell 0.8% to 114.00 per dollar.

Emerging market currencies also suffered from the widespread appreciation of the dollar, with the MSCI Emerging Currency Index (.MIEM00000CUS) recording its biggest drop in two months as US Treasury yields surged.

Rate moves, especially in the short term, suggest traders believe the Federal Reserve will step in to raise interest rates if prices continue to rise, said Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at National Australia. Bank.

“The market always gives the Fed some credibility, that they are not going to allow very high inflation to persist indefinitely,” he said. If the dollar index goes above 95, investors could start to deviate, he said.

“It’s a pretty important level technically and if we can break that, then there will be more people throwing in the towel.” The index climbed to 94.905.

U.S. data showed that the price hike was extending to rents, which could put pressure on wages, both lengthening and widening the inflationary pulse of the pandemic. Read more

In its wake, the spread between US five-year yields and similarly tenor yields in Japan and Germany has been the largest – in favor of Treasuries – since early 2020.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell against the dollar’s broad rise on Wednesday, but found support at a roughly one-month low as investors believe rates are also rising to counter polarized inflation .

The Aussie stabilized at $ 0.7331 in Asia and the Kiwi at $ 0.7065.

Australian labor data is due at 12:30 a.m. GMT, but analysts say it will be difficult to interpret as the investigation period only partially covers the reopening of major cities from restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The dollar’s further gains will likely depend on clues to the Fed’s next move and whether the surge in inflation – which has also triggered sales in stock markets – weighs more heavily on mood.

“From a currency perspective, we are at a dead end,” said Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank strategist.

“On the dollar, we are faced with the classic dilemma: if the Fed does not respond to high inflation, it is negative for the dollar; if the Fed is advancing tightening, it is positive for the US dollar. , the dollar is globally stuck between these two worlds. “

UK growth data is due later today.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

