UK funding to support the transition to net zero of developing cities and regions by 2050





The new Millions UK Urban Climate Action Program launches today to reduce emissions and support sustainable growth in developing cities as the COP26 Presidency urges cities and regions around the world to commit to decarbonizing urban buildings around the world by 2050. has been It accounts for about 40% of global emissions and is critical to combating climate change.

The UK Government today (Thursday 11 November 2021) launched a new Urban Climate Action Program (UCAP) to accelerate the transition to net zero by supporting cities and regions in the developing countries most impacted by climate change.

Funded by 27.5 million new UK government funds as part of the UK’s International Climate Finance commitment, the program is building a sustainable future by helping cities across Africa, Asia and Latin America combat climate change and become carbon. We will support you to take action to make it happen. Stay neutral by 2050 and prepare for low-carbon infrastructure projects.

The program will help cities such as Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur and Bogot develop low-emission public transport systems, renewable energy generation, sustainable waste management, new climate smart building codes and climate risk initiatives.

To date, more than 1,000 cities and regions, more than a fifth of the world’s urban population, have committed to reducing their carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Today, on Urban, Regional and Built Environment Day in Glasgow as part of the UN COP26 climate summit, the UK still commits to setting and strengthening net-zero targets that will help protect the places where people live and work in their cities. urged that , a world that prepares the future for future generations.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said:

From our homes and workplaces to our towns and cities, the buildings we live in are not only a fundamental part of our daily lives, they are also important sources of global emissions.

That’s why at COP26 today, we urge cities, regions, governments and businesses to seize this moment and set audacious zero targets as we work together as a global community to end our contribution to climate change.

Urban buildings around the world, including homes, workplaces, schools and hospitals, account for about 40% of global carbon emissions. By 2050, 1.6 billion people living in cities will be regularly exposed to extremely high temperatures, and over 800 million people living in cities around the world will be vulnerable to rising sea levels and coastal flooding. Accelerating the world’s cities’ transition to net zero emissions is therefore essential to achieving the goal of keeping global warming close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said:

By 2050, urban areas will be home to two-thirds of the world’s population, and if we don’t act now, the pace and scale of urbanization will lock in high-carbon infrastructure and inequality.

The UK’s new program provides valuable support to cities across Africa, Asia and Latin America to support sustainable growth and provide resilience to climate risks to ensure a greener future for future generations.

Mayor Joy Belmonte of Quezon City, one of the cities to be supported through UCAP, said:

The Quezon Citys Enhanced Local Climate Action Plan has been successfully developed with support from the UK Government. With support from the C40 Cities Finance Facility, the City is leading the way in introducing solar power to public schools and critical public health facilities, contributing to a green and just recovery.

As we continue our journey with the support of the UK Government, we are very excited to continue our fruitful partnership with C40 to implement the Quezon City Climate Action Plan as an urgent matter.

C40 Chairman and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said:

This is the most important decade for climate action, and all our promises to advance our ambitions must be supported by the resources that make it possible.

This new funding agreement from the UK government supports policies for our most ambitious climate goals, from cleaning the air and creating new economic opportunities for residents to improving access to sustainable solutions for the cities most affected by the climate crisis. will be running.

UCAP is the follow-up to a flagship Urban Climate Leadership program funded by the UK and successfully supporting large cities in Latin America and Asia to develop an ambitious climate action plan consistent with the Paris Agreement. An ambitious interim target has been reached by 2030 to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.

As the first major economy to enact legislation ending its contribution to climate change by 2050, the UK is already taking steps to address emissions from the built environment sector. As heating in homes and workspaces accounts for nearly a third of all carbon emissions in the UK, reducing these emissions is critical to reaching our net zero target by 2050. With the latest heat and building and net zero strategy, the UK government will see how the UK will deploy the low-carbon technologies it needs to decarbonize homes, workplaces and public spaces.

To address emissions from the wider built environment, the UK Government is investing $3.9 billion through the Public Sector Decarbonization Scheme, the Home Upgrade Subsidy Scheme, the Social Homes Decarbonization Fund, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and the Heat Network Transformation Program.

Home and Community Minister Eddie Hughes said in the Level Up Department:

Net Zero offers a real opportunity as you level up across the UK by providing new green jobs and skills and stimulating local economic growth.

Many regions are already taking action and we are working very closely with the region to deliver on our commitment to climate change.

We are also taking steps to reduce CO2 emissions from all new homes by at least 75% by 2025 under the Future Homes Standard, and 31% later this year through improved building standards.

The transition to net zero will raise the bar nationwide while supporting communities toward a greener future that provides opportunities for economic growth and new green jobs for local residents.

Many regions are already taking strong action against climate change, including:

Gateshead Regional Energy Plan, a Renewable Heat Network for Up to 1,250 New Homes, Funded by the Government for 5.9 Million Suffolk County Council has created a new walking and bike infrastructure plan and is working with Suffolk’s industry to leverage innovative waste heat technology. There is. Provides public education campaigns on climate emergencies to change behavior.

The government is supporting city councils to reduce local carbon emissions and capitalize on opportunities created, including through the Local Net Zero Programme. To date, nearly $22 million has been invested in programs to build capacity and capacity to deliver net zero in local venues. A Local Net Zero Forum will also be established to regularly bring together national and local government policy makers.

Note to editors

The Urban Climate Action Program will work with cities including:

Africa: Addis Ababa, Accra, Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, Tswane, Dar es Salaam Asia: Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Quezon City Latin America: Bogota, Medellin, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Lima

The Urban Climate Action Plan (UCAP) program is offered in collaboration with the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a global network of cities focused on climate action, and the German development agency GIZ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-funding-to-support-developing-cities-and-regions-transition-to-net-zero-by-2050 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos