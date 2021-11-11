Justice Department sues Uber for overcharging people with disabilities | Takeover bid





The Justice Department today filed a complaint against Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) for charging a wait time fee to passengers who, due to a disability, need longer to enter a car. Uber’s policies and practices of charging disability-based wait time fees have hurt many riders and potential passengers with disabilities across the country. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges Uber violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination by private transportation companies like Uber.

In April 2016, Uber began charging passenger wait time fees in a number of cities, ultimately expanding the policy nationwide. The wait time charge begins two minutes after the Uber car arrives at the pick-up location and is charged until the car begins its journey.

Department complaint alleges Uber is in violation of ADA by failing to reasonably change its wait time charge policy for passengers who, due to a disability, need more than two minutes to get into a car Uber. Passengers with disabilities may need additional time to get into a car for a variety of reasons. A passenger can, for example, use a wheelchair or a walker which must be dismantled and stowed in the car. Or a blind passenger may need more time to walk safely from the pickup location to the car itself. The department’s lawsuit alleges that even when Uber is aware that a passenger needs more time is clearly based on a disability, Uber begins to charge a wait time fee at the two-minute mark.

The lawsuit seeks redress in court, including ordering Uber to stop discriminating against people with disabilities. Additionally, the department is asking the court to order Uber to change its wait time charge policy to comply with the ADA; train staff and drivers on ADA; pay damages to those subject to illegal wait time charges; and pay a civil fine to defend the public interest in eliminating discrimination on the basis of disability.

People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including private transportation services provided by companies like Uber, said Deputy Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. This lawsuit aims to bring Uber into compliance with the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act while sending a powerful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to board. a car. Uber and other companies that provide transportation services must ensure equal access to all people, including people with disabilities.

Ubers’ wait time charges have a huge impact on people with disabilities, said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds for the Northern District of California. Disabled passengers who require additional boarding time have the right to access carpooling services without discrimination. This lawsuit aims to help people with disabilities live their lives with independence and dignity, as guaranteed by the ADA.

If you believe you have experienced disability discrimination from Uber because you or someone you were traveling with had to pay a wait time charge, please contact 833-591-0425 (toll-free number ), 202-305-6786, or email [email protected] For more information about ADA, please call the ADA department’s toll-free information line at 1-800-514-0301 (TDD 800-514-0383) or visit www.ada.gov. For more information on the Civil Rights Division, please visit www.justice.gov/crt. The complaint can be viewed here.

