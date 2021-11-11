Surprisingly, US and China pledge to work together on climate change





The United States and China on Wednesday pledged to work closely on climate change this decade in a rare and unexpected joint statement that brought new energy to the final days of the United Nations climate summit in Scotland.

The world’s two largest economies have declared their intention “to work individually, jointly and with other countries during this decisive decade, in accordance with different national circumstances, to strengthen and accelerate climate action and cooperation,” said the press release.

US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua negotiated the deal, which they touted in separate press conferences. Kerry said on Twitter that the deal is “a step in the right direction, a mark of progress and a solid foundation for further climate cooperation between our two countries.”

The countries said they would work together on deforestation and hold a bilateral meeting next year on methane, a potent greenhouse gas far more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

The joint statement, which was otherwise sparingly detailed, mostly asserted earlier goals, such as ending coal funding abroad and maintaining the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting the increase in coal. global temperature at 2 degrees Celsius.

But the engagement nonetheless gave momentum to the summit by showing that the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China, was still involved.

It is China’s biggest move to date at the conference, where Beijing officials did not have a major presence and President Xi Jinping did not show up.

China was facing a major political backlash for largely ignoring the COP26 summit in Scotland, which scientists called the last and best chance to avert the worst of global warming. President Joe Biden, in his closing press conference during a two-day summit stopover, said Xi’s decision to skip the conference was “a big mistake.”

“The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader, without showing up? Come on,” Biden said.

Kerry said in a recent interview in Glasgow that it would have been better if Xi had attended the summit, but said he had had productive conversations with lower-level Chinese officials.

“The door is not closed at the moment,” Kerry said of cooperation with China. “And I really think what’s essential is to call on everyone’s willingness to go further, to do more than they thought possible.”

The absence of several senior officials from the world’s biggest polluter cast a shadow of pessimism over the Glasgow conference. Wednesday’s engagement with the United States, the second-biggest polluter, appeared to aim to reassure other participants that the two countries, whose actions will determine the success or failure of climate efforts, were more aligned than ‘otherwise.

Yet China has not signed the global methane pledge that the US and EU negotiated in Glasgow to reduce emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas by 30% by the end of the year. decade. China has also disappointed the climate hawks by refusing to increase its emissions reduction target. Beijing aims to be carbon neutral by 2060, a decade after the US target.

Environmental groups in the United States have praised the joint statement while warning that the real test will be whether written commitments translate into action. John Podesta, president of the left-wing Center for American Progress, said in a statement, “Our future looks brighter today.

Manish Bapna, chairman of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the joint statement was “good news”.

“The commitment to strengthen cooperation on clean energy, methane and deforestation of the two largest economies and greenhouse gas emitters is a welcome step forward,” Bapna said in a statement. “But if we are to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, we urgently need to see cooperative commitments translated into bolder climate goals and credible achievement.”

