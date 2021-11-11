UK Brexit minister must remain calm over Northern Ireland threat to EU





Britain’s Brexit Minister David Frost has urged Brussels to “keep calm and balance” if the UK threatens to end part of the Brexit deal with Northern Ireland.

The UK is seeking to rewrite the protocol to the treaty for Northern Ireland, leaving the region in the EU’s single commodity market to prevent the return of the island’s inter-Korean trade borders.

The two sides have stalled for months over trade rules for the region since Brexit, with the UK threatening to trigger Article 16. or “environmental difficulties” or “trade diversion”.

After unconclusive negotiations last week, EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sepkovic warned that if the UK survived the threat, it would have “serious consequences”. This could include slowing cross-channel trade through more intensive customs and health checks, or ending trade cooperation agreements that allow tariff and quota-free trade in goods between the EU and the UK.

Sefkovic met with the EU ambassador in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss possible retaliatory measures if Article 16 is triggered. The two sides are expected to hold a fourth round of talks on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday that he and US President Joe Biden shared their assessment of the importance of adhering to the Northern Ireland Protocol and maintaining a withdrawal agreement for peace and stability. . Island of Ireland.

She added that the EU has shown “maximum flexibility” within the parameters of the protocol, adding that “it is important that we stick to what we have agreed upon and signed together.”

Speaking to the Senate on Wednesday, Frost said invoking Article 16 to suspend parts of the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is Britain’s “only option” if negotiations fail.

He said Brussels offered the UK to take this action in exchange for “a massive and disproportionate retaliation”. “I’m cautiously suggesting that my European friends keep their composure and balance. They will remind themselves that no government or country cares more about the stability and security of Northern Ireland than we do in the Belfast Accord.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, part of the Northern Ireland power-sharing administration, has urged the EU to focus on negotiations rather than briefings and urge Dublin to use its influence to bring more concessions out of Brussels. I did. Northern Ireland benefits.

In a statement released after a “useful” phone call with Micheál Martin, Taoiseach in Ireland, Donaldson said, “Brussels’ commitment and loyalty to the Protocol should not obscure our broader understanding of peace and stability here.”

Donaldson supported the use of Article 16 and wants the Irish Sea border to be abolished. “We need to see progress, otherwise the government must intervene to protect the UK’s internal market,” he said. “Our opposition to the Protocol is firm.”

Frost said the threshold had been reached where it would justify the use of Article 16 because of the economic and political turmoil the Protocol caused, Frost said.

But on Wednesday, Frost, in an apparently softened voice, insisted that dialogue was continuing between the two sides, hinting that Britain was still weeks away from unilaterally suspending parts of the protocol.

“There is still a real opportunity to turn our backs on the confrontation and find a new and better balance beyond our current difficulties,” Frost told his colleagues.

“I will never give up on this process until it becomes clear that there is more work to be done and nothing more I can do,” he said. We are not there yet. But if we get to that point at the right time, the 16th safeguard will be our only option.”

In his warning message to the EU, he added: “If the EU decides to respond in a disproportionate way and make the problem worse in Northern Ireland instead of reducing it, then that’s of course a problem for them.”

His remarks came as four senior Democrats in Washington issued a joint statement warning that the UK threat to trigger Article 16 was “dangerous”.

“Britain threatens to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, not only destabilizing trade relations, but also threatening the hard-won peace. We urge the UK to abandon this dangerous path and fully implement the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Additional Reporting by James Politi in Washington

