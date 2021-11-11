Cambodia rejects US sanctions as “politically motivated”





PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Cambodia on Thursday rejected politically motivated sanctions imposed by the United States on two senior defense officials over corruption allegations, accompanied by a broader warning of systemic corruption in the country of South East Asia.

Government spokesman Phay Siphan said Cambodia had not been informed in advance of the sanctions, which are linked to funding the construction of the Ream naval base, a project that has raised concerns in states. -United on the involvement of China. He said Cambodia did not intend to respond to Washington.

The sanctions imposed by the US government were taken unilaterally and their decision was not based on the rule of law, it is an injustice to Cambodia, he told The Associated Press.

These sanctions were politically motivated, and it is not for Cambodia to discuss this with the United States, “he said.

The U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh declined to say whether Cambodia had been in contact about the sanctions, but said the move would not have come as a surprise.

U.S. officials have regularly raised concerns with Cambodian officials about systemic corruption, transnational organized crime and human rights abuses, embassy spokesman Chad Roedemeier said.

Unfortunately, there has been no significant change, he added.

The sanctions, announced Wednesday by the US Treasury Department, target Chau Phirun, director general of the Department of Material and Technical Services at the Ministry of Defense, and Tea Vinh, commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy and brother of the Cambodian Minister of Defense Tea Banh.

The Treasury Department alleged that in 2020 and 2021, Chau conspired with Tea and other Cambodian officials to inflate the costs of the Ream naval base construction project, then planned to use the funds on their own. profit.

Chau and Tea have been implicated in acts of corruption that have undermined the rule of law and the confidence of the Cambodian public in their government institutions and public processes, including using their political influence and official power for personal gain, a US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Neither the Cambodian Ministry of Defense nor the Royal Cambodian Navy could be reached immediately for comment.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin defended what he called equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Cambodia on the project and accused the United States of interfering with them. Cambodia’s affairs by imposing sanctions.

China has always opposed unilateral sanctions and the so-called long-arm jurisdiction of the United States, as well as their blatant interference in the internal affairs of other countries, he said during the speech. a daily briefing in Beijing.

The sanctions make Chau, Tea, and their immediate family members ineligible to enter the United States and freeze any United States assets they hold. The Treasury Department did not say if the individual or his immediate family had any financial interests in the United States.

In addition to the sanctions, the Treasury Department, State Department, and Commerce Department issued a business advisory warning U.S. companies “to be aware of interactions with entities involved in corrupt business practices, criminal activities and human rights violations.

He identified two main areas of risk: illegal financial activities in the finance, real estate, casino and infrastructure sectors, and entities involved in trafficking in humans, wildlife and drugs. and the associated risks in certain areas of the manufacturing and lumber sectors.

US relations with the government of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, in office for 36 years, have long been frosty in the face of concerns over the country’s poor human and political rights record.

In recent months, the United States has expressed new concerns about Cambodia-China relations and urged Cambodian leaders, who frequently support Beijing’s positions, to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy.

New tensions have focused in part on China’s construction of facilities at Ream Naval Base and the possibility that its military will seek future base rights there. Hun Sen strongly denied reports that Cambodia would allow China to set up a military outpost there, saying such a deal would be prohibited by Cambodia’s constitution.

The base faces the Gulf of Thailand, which is adjacent to the South China Sea, and holding base rights in Cambodia would significantly expand Beijing’s strategic military profile.

In a meeting with Hun Sen in June, US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed concern over China’s construction of new facilities in Ream.

She also sought clarification on the demolition of two US-funded buildings in Ream without notification or explanation, and observed that a (Chinese) military base in Cambodia would undermine its sovereignty, threaten regional security and have an impact. negative on relations between the United States and Cambodia, according to the State Department.

Increase reported from Bangkok. Associated Press reporter Sam McNeil in Beijing contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/cambodia-dismisses-us-sanctions-politically-motivated-81104750 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos