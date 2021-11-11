UK weather forecast as Meteorological Agency verdicts on possible snow this month





As winter approaches, temperatures are expected to drop. But will it snow this month?

The British are enjoying an unusually mild start to November, but a big freeze could happen soon.

Some reports suggest that parts of the UK will be covered in white in just a few days.

According to some reports, forecasters have predicted snow in the north by the middle of next week, with Netweather charts suggesting a ‘very likely snow’ through November 20, with up to 10 inches of snow likely in parts of Scotland There is this. and northeast England.

Temperatures are expected to drop even further overnight, with temperatures approaching 6 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country.

In recent days, bookmakers have reduced the likelihood that this November will be the coldest November ever.

But despite the possibility of ‘winter conditions’, the weather service said it’s too early to say whether it will snow or not.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s long-term forecast for northwest England suggests a “quite cold start” through mid-November and “the likelihood of some winter conditions will increase” by the end of the month.

By the end of the month, temperatures are expected to drop “slightly below average” for the year.

A Meteorological Agency spokesperson told MEN: “There are signs that colder weather will follow later this month, especially across northern England. Higher lands.

“It’s common at this time of year to see cold interludes and a little snow.”

However, they said, “at this stage it is too early to give exact details about the amount and time of snow.”

The weather forecast for the rest of November is as follows:

November 15-24

“The changeable and autumnal continues in the north until this period begins, as a system of cyclones, sometimes accompanied by rain and strong winds, dominates.

“Occasionally it may rain elsewhere, but the south and southeast are likely to be drier and brighter, but occasional rain is also possible here. There may also be morning fog in this area during this time.

“The rather chilly start of this period is likely to lead to a downtrend later in the month after temperatures recover briefly. This will increase the chances of some winter conditions, mainly in the northern highlands, but there is some risk at lower levels.”

November 25th – December 9th

“There are indications that the likelihood of northwesterly winds is likely to increase in late November and early December. This means that overall temperatures are likely to be close to average or slightly below average, but some mild spells cannot be ruled out.

“In these patterns, the most unstable, wetter, and windier conditions are often found in the northern regions, while the most stable, driest, and brightest conditions are mainly found throughout the South.

“It is likely that some winter conditions are slightly higher than normal, especially throughout the North.”

