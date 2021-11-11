American Hindu group accused of “exploiting workers lured from India”: report





Officials of the Hindu group BAPS have denied any wrongdoing.

New York:

A major Hindu organization faces new allegations in an updated lawsuit that it lured Indian workers and forced hundreds of workers to work for low wages at its temple sites across the United States.

In May this year, a group of Indian workers filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court alleging violations of human trafficking law and wages against Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), claiming that they were confined and forced to work for around $ 1 to build the huge Swaminarayan temple in New Jersey.

The New York Times said in a report on Wednesday that in a lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court and amended last month, BAPS was accused “of luring Indian workers to work in temples near ‘Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, as well as Robbinsville, New Jersey, paying them just $ 450 per month.

The amended lawsuit expanded those claims to include temples across the country where some of the men said they were also sent to work. Hundreds of workers have been potentially exploited, according to the lawsuit, according to the NYT report.

The report said in May that the complaint named six men who were among more than 200 Indian nationals brought to the United States from around 2018 on R-1 religious visas. The men were forced to work “grueling hours in often dangerous conditions at the New Jersey site,” according to the NYT report.

India Civil Watch International (ICWI) had said in a May statement to the PTI that as of May 11, an FBI-led raid had rescued around 200 workers, mostly Dalits, Bahujans and Adivasis, premises of the Swaminarayan Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, is said to be the largest Hindu temple in the United States.

The amended complaint accused BAPS officials of violating state labor laws and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupted Organizations Act, better known as RICO, which was created to fight crime organized, according to the report.

The complaint lists allegations, including forced labor, forced labor trafficking, document servitude, conspiracy and confiscation of immigration documents with the intent to commit fraud under employment contracts in the United States. foreigner as well as non-payment of the minimum wage. “

ICWI had said workers were paid $ 1.2 per hour, well below the current U.S. federal minimum wage of $ 7.25 per hour, and even below the minimum wage dating back to 1963.

The NYT report said workers “lived in trailers out of sight and were promised jobs to help build the temple” in Robbinsville with “standard working hours and plenty of time off.” .

However, laborers did manual labor at the site, “working nearly 13 hours a day lifting large stones, operating cranes and other heavy machinery, building roads and storm sewers, digging ditches and shoveling snow, all for the equivalent of about $ 450 per person. ” They were paid $ 50 in cash with the remainder being deposited into accounts in India.

In May, BAPS spokesperson Lenin Joshi also disputed the charges, saying workers did a complicated job of binding hand-cut stones in India, according to the report.

They should be put together like a puzzle. In this process, we need specialized craftsmen. We are understandably shaken by this turn of events and are confident that once all the facts are known we can provide answers and show that these accusations and allegations are unfounded, Joshi said in the report.

