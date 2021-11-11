US, China Announce Surprise Joint Pledge to Help Slow Climate Change





Top line

The United States and China pledged to work together to tackle climate change in a surprise joint announcement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday with China’s special climate negotiator declaring that Beijing will come up with a plan to reduce methane emissions.

China’s special envoy for climate change, Xie Zhenhua, speaks at the UN climate summit COP26, in … [+] Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday 10 November 2021. The United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow has entered its second week as world leaders gather in Scotland’s largest city to lay out their vision for the challenge common of global warming. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS Highlights

In a joint statement titled Declaration for Strengthened Climate Action in the 2020s, Washington and Beijing stress the importance of limiting the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and below 2 degrees Celsius, reports the Washington Post.

Reuters reports that China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said China will develop a plan to reduce methane emissions, which has been a top priority for the U.S. delegation to the climate conference.

Xie told a press conference that Beijing and Washington must actively tackle climate change, and cooperation between the two superpowers will benefit people all over the world.

The announcement came as a surprise as Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend this year’s COP26 climate conference in person, which is scheduled to end on November 12.

China has drawn criticism from President Biden and others for failing to commit to tackling the climate crisis.

In 2025, the United States and China are expected to trade their 10-year emission reduction targets for 2035, Reuters reports.

What to watch out for

Where is Russia? The joint engagement between the United States and China excludes Russia, another major polluter and one of the world’s largest fossil fuel exporters. Prior to the joint engagement, President Biden had expressed disappointment with his Chinese counterpart Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for not attending the summit in person. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted Bidens’ remarks, saying that unlike our American counterparts, the Russian Federation vigorously and, I stress, fulfills its obligations under the Framework Convention. United Nations climate change agreement and the Paris Agreement, according to the Russian Tass news agency. Reuters reports that Russia’s temperature has risen 2.8 times faster than the international average.

Crucial quote

It’s science, US climate envoy John Kerry said at a press conference. He added that we can only achieve our goals if countries work together.

Large number

38%. This is the percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions for which China and the United States were jointly responsible in 2019, according to research firm Rhodium Group. China was the biggest polluter, responsible for 27% of total greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, followed by the United States’ share of 11%.

Key context

In September, the United States and the European Union announced the Global Methane Pledge initiative to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, was responsible for an increase of about 0.5 degrees Celsius in the global average temperature since the pre-industrial era, the White House said in a statement based on a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change .

