China, US pledge to strengthen cooperation in UN climate talks





GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) The world’s main carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed on Wednesday to increase cooperation and accelerate actions to curb climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes.

In press conferences following the UN climate talks in Glasgow, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his US counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions cuts needed to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. .

It is beneficial not only for our two countries but for the world as a whole that two great powers of the world, China and the United States, take on special international responsibilities and obligations, Xie told reporters. We need to think big and be responsible.

The actions taken… can answer the questions people are asking about the pace at which China is going and help China and ourselves to be able to step up our efforts, said Kerry.

China has also agreed to tackle the methane leak for the first time, much like the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce the potent greenhouse gas. Beijing and Washington have agreed to share technology to reduce emissions.

Governments agreed in Paris to jointly reduce greenhouse gas emissions enough to keep the global temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a target more strict to try to keep warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Celsius) Fahrenheit) preferred.

Both sides recognize that there is a gap between global efforts to reduce climate pollution and the Paris Agreement targets, Xie said.

We will therefore jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with regard to our respective national situations, he said.

A bilateral deal between the United States and China in 2014 gave considerable impetus to the creation of the landmark Paris accord the following year, but that cooperation ended with the Trump administration, which withdrew the United States of the pact. The Biden administration pulled the United States back to that deal, but clashed with China on other issues such as cybersecurity, human rights and Chinese land claims.

While this is not a game-changer from the 2014 US-China climate agreement, in many ways it is just as much a step forward given the geopolitical state of the relationship, he said. said Thom Woodroofe, an expert on the US-China climate talks. This means that the intense level of the US-China climate dialogue can now begin to translate into cooperation.

The goodwill gesture comes just days after President Joe Biden accused Chinese President Xi Jinpings and Russian President Vladimir Putin of failing to attend talks in person for the lack of progress in climate talks.

The United States and China will also revive a task force that will meet regularly to address the climate crisis and advance the multilateral process, focusing on improving concrete actions during this decade, according to the statement. .

Washington and Beijing both plan to inform the world of their new national goals for 2035 in 2025, a move of particular significance for China. The statement also says China will do its best to accelerate its plans to reduce coal consumption in the second half of this decade.

The announcement came as governments around the world negotiated in Glasgow on how to build on the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable countries from the impacts of global warming.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the move an important step in the right direction.

Some experts noted that the deal lacked commitments that would significantly reduce heat-trapping gases.

It’s a good sign that the world’s two biggest emitters can work together to tackle mankind’s biggest crisis, but there isn’t much meat after methane, analyst Byford Tsang said. Chinese policy for the European think tank E3G.

Earlier on Wednesday, a draft larger deal being negotiated by nearly 200 countries in Glasgow called for accelerating the phase-out of coal, the main source of human-made emissions, although it did not has not set any timetable.

Setting deadlines for phasing out fossil fuels is very sensitive to countries that still depend on them for economic growth, including China and India, and to major coal exporters like Australia. The future of coal is also a hot topic in the United States, where a feud among Democrats has delayed one of the climate bills signed by President Joe Bidens.

Greenpeace International director Jennifer Morgan, a longtime climate talks observer, said the project’s call to phase out coal would be a first in a UN climate deal, but the absence of a timetable would limit the effectiveness of the commitments.

This is not the plan to solve the climate emergency. It won’t give street kids the confidence they need, Morgan said.

The project also expresses concern and concern about global warming and urges countries to halve their carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. The commitments made so far by governments do not match up to this frequently stated goal.

The project is subject to change, but it does not yet include full agreements on the three major objectives that the UN set itself during the negotiations: for the rich countries, to give the poorest 100 billion dollars. dollars per year in climate assistance, to ensure that half of that money goes towards adaptation to worsening global warming and the commitment to reduce global carbon emissions by 2030.

He regretfully acknowledges that rich countries have failed to deliver on their climate finance pledge. Currently, they provide around $ 80 billion a year, which the poorest countries that need financial assistance both to develop green energy systems and to adapt to the worst of climate change are not enough. not.

Papua New Guinea’s Environment Minister Wera Mori said given the lack of financial support his country could rethink its efforts to reduce logging, coal mining and even participate to the UN talks.

The draft says the world should try to reach net zero (emissions) by mid-century, a target that was endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies at a summit just before the Glasgow talks. This means requiring countries to pump only the amount of greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere that can be absorbed again by natural or man-made means.

In a nod to one of the big problems for the poorest countries, the project vaguely urges developed countries to compensate developing countries for loss and damage, a phrase some rich countries do not like. . But there are no concrete financial commitments.

Britains Alok Sharma, who is chairing the negotiations, admitted that important issues remain unresolved.

My big, big request to all of you is to come with the currency of compromise, he told the negotiators. What we agree on in Glasgow will define the future of our children and grandchildren, and I know we won’t want to disappoint them.

___

Associated Press reporter Helena Alves contributed to this report.

___

Follow PA climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate. Follow Borenstein, Jordans and Ghosal on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/climate-science-united-nations-glasgow-europe-1203ed9bfccfc13869d81d90fb368857 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos