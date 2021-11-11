The sluggish UK economy is again lagging behind the G7 pack.





3Q GDP +1.3% vs Reuters Poll Forecast +1.5% September production beat forecast, but lowered July and August UK economy lagged behind other G7 countries in Q3.

LONDON, November 11 (Reuters) – The UK’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will hit other wealthy countries during the July-September period, according to official data on Thursday highlighting the interest rate dilemma facing the Bank of England (BOE). lagged behind

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 1.3%, the slowest three-month growth rate since the UK imposed lockdown measures in early 2021.

Economist surveys by the Bank of England and Reuters expected economic growth of 1.5%.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the UK economy remained at 2.1% smaller than at the end of 2019, a bigger deficit than the G7 countries like Germany, Italy and France.

The United States has already surpassed its pre-crisis size. The other G7 member countries, Canada and Japan, have not yet reported third-quarter growth data, but have already recovered more ground by the second quarter than the UK achieved by the third quarter.

Data from Thursday showed Britain’s GDP growth for September was 0.6%, higher than a Reuters poll of 0.4%, but the previous month’s estimate was downgraded.

July GDP fell 0.2%, a bigger decline than the previously expected 0.1% decline, and August production rose only 0.2%, weaker than the previously reported 0.4%.

“Monthly output rebounded throughout the quarter from the July contraction, but this is more likely to reflect a temporary increase from deregulation,” said Surren Thiru, economist at the British Chamber of Commerce.

interest rate

The BoE left interest rates unchanged last week, saying that recent economic growth has been weaker than expected and that it will keep a close eye on labor market conditions after the government’s job security system ends on October 1. .

Paul Dales, an economist at consulting firm Capital Markets, said he expects the 0.6% growth recorded in September to be quickly depleted.

“This is one reason why we doubt whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates by more than 0.50% next year,” he said.

The BoE shocked financial markets last week by keeping its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, despite forecasting inflation to hit nearly 5%, more than double its 2% target.

GDP growth in September rose 0.7% in the services sector from August, driven by increased production in the healthcare sector as people returned to doctors after falling during the pandemic.

However, industrial production fell 0.4% as gas distribution contracted for the fourth straight month.

The world’s fifth-largest economy declined nearly 10% in 2020, more than most other wealthy countries.

However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in October that it will see the fastest expansion among the G7 countries in 2021, which is expected to grow by 6.8%.

However, the quick rebound from the lockdowns seen in the spring turned into a slowdown in growth over the summer due to a combination of increased COVID-19 cases, global supply chain issues and a post-Brexit shortage of some workers.

ONS reported that manufacturers’ primary inventories declined during the July-September period, reflecting recent supply chain issues.

Separate data show that the UK’s trade deficit in goods expanded from £9 billion to £42.3 billion in the third quarter, driven by increased imports from the EU and non-EU countries, particularly with declining exports to non-EU countries.

by William Schomberg; Edited by Andy Bruce, Kate Holton, and Gareth Jones

