



Last week, the Federal Election Commission, in a case involving a referendum in Montana that allegedly placed restrictions on hard rock mining, ruled that foreign companies do not violate federal election law when making political contributions to influence American voters on such initiatives.

It is a dangerously mistaken decision that opens our democracy and our national resources to foreign domination. A company that controls a subsidiary seeking to open a sulphide mine in Minnesota has had such an important relationship with Russian oligarchs that its CEO was awarded the “Presidential Medal of Friendship” from Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Minnesota does not yet have a voting measure that would restrict such mining, if it does, the FEC has ruled that this company or any other Putin-friendly company could contribute money to oppose it. .

The FEC’s bad decision means Congress must pass a law prohibiting any foreign national or foreign-controlled corporation from spending money to influence U.S. elections, including voting measures. This should include US companies controlled by foreign nationals. In the meantime, states must pass their own laws prohibiting foreign nationals and foreign-controlled companies from funding political activities in national elections, including voting measures.

The FEC case involved a hard rock mining company – a Canadian subsidiary of Australian company Sandfire Resources – operating in Montana. The company donated to the Montana Mining Association and another organization campaigning against a statewide election referendum that would have placed restrictions on hard rock mining. The company successfully defeated the referendum, and the complaint to the FEC claimed that these foreign donations to election measures campaigns violated federal election laws that prohibit foreign donations in US elections. The FEC, however, ruled that voting measures are separate from elections featuring candidates for public office and that foreign donations are allowed.

Hard rock mining, also known as sulphide mining, chops hard rock deep underground to extract copper, nickel and other metals and releases toxic substances in the process. Because most of the rock released by mines has no commercial value, companies leave it in the ground, where it is much more likely to spread pollution than before.

Exploitation of sulfides makes fresh water the color of an inexpensive orange hair dye, reminding us of a certain former president who shamelessly supported such exploitation in the most pristine waterways of the Americas. Boundary waters, on the Canadian border of Minnesota and one of the most beautiful regions in North America, are the latest area targeted by sulphide mining companies.

Antofagasta, a mining company owned by Chilean billionaire Andrnico Luksic, wants to build its Twin Metals sulfide mine project in the boundary waters. And the Luksics company seems willing to pull whatever strings of American or Minnesota politics it deems necessary.

Luksic isn’t just in the mining business; hes also in banking business. He wasn’t in the single-family residential real estate business until after Donald Trump won the presidency. Then he bought a mansion which he rented from none other than Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, allowing them to live in luxury in the District of Columbia without having to buy their own home. Ivanka Trump, known for her support for some environmental causes, has remained silent on sulfide mining as her father’s administration approved the lease of federal land to her landlord who sought it for sulfide mining .

PolyMet, a sulphide mine planned for the Lake Superior watershed, could also affect boundary waters. Polymet, like the subsidiary of Sandfires, is also a Canadian company. PolyMet is small-cap (its share price has fallen more than 90% in recent decades) and is controlled by Glencore, the Swiss mining conglomerate founded by Marc Rich, the tax fugitive pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2000 Glencore has a well-known reputation. for corruption around the world and close relations with the Russian oligarchs, so close that its CEO was the one who received the “Presidential Medal of Friendship” from Putin.

These are the people who want to open a sulphide mine in Minnesota and who are free, according to the FEC, to influence the US election. Their demands have alarmed not only environmentalists but also the courts. The Minnesota Supreme Court found the process used by state pollution regulators to grant mining permits to PolyMet to be woefully flawed and ordered it to be redone.

But why did state regulators, with the backing of powerful politicians from both political parties, give in so quickly to PolyMet? Former Minnesota GOP Governor Arne Carlson, a Republican, explains it in one word: money. As Carlson pointed out, mining companies and other special interests dominate the state legislature thanks to the huge sums of money that flow into the Republican and Democratic legislature caucuses.

One way to stop sulphide mining companies from destroying our drinking water would be for states like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to pass laws or voting measures banning sulphide mining statewide or at least. in some areas close to the main rivers. Foreign-owned sulphide companies would devote all possible resources to tackling such drinking water initiatives, making dubious arguments that their mines would create jobs and not cause pollution.

Minnesota voters oppose sulphide mining near boundary waters, and a public campaign for a dummy ballot could persuade the legislature to put a state constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Clean water requires clean policy, but the FEC has ruled that federal election law allows foreign billionaires to spend money in opposition to any voting measures banning sulphide mining.

Americans need to make it clear that we own our elections.

Federal and state governments need to curb political spending by domestic companies because it is extremely easy for foreign companies to channel their political spending through domestic trading partners. It’s the equivalent of adults buying alcohol for underage friends. If the overhaul of our campaign finance system requires a constitutional amendment or a change in the makeup of the United States Supreme Court, known for its hostility to such reform, so be it.

Americans must make it clear that we own our elections, that other countries and multinational corporations will not be allowed to own our government and our natural resources. In the 1770s, the Patriots dumped East India Company tea in Boston Harbor and fought the American Revolution for independence from the British Crown and a Parliament ruled by its benefactors. We must not, 250 years later, allow foreign multinationals to dominate our political system, whether it is to dump their toxic wastes in boundary waters or do anything else that threatens our lands, our water or our means of subsistence.

