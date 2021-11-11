US and China release new joint pledge on climate change





The United States and China on Wednesday released a joint agreement saying the two superpowers and adversaries will work together to tackle the climate crisis, urgently this decade.

The deal says the two countries, the world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, will establish a working group “that will meet regularly” to discuss climate action. China produces 27% of global greenhouse gas emissions, far more than the rest of the developed world. The United States, the second largest emitter, produces 11%.

This commitment comes as China’s commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement has been called into question as negotiations take place at the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The two countries agreed to “further recognize the gravity and urgency of the climate crisis” by committing to “accelerated actions in the critical decade of the 2020s, as well as through cooperation in multilateral processes”.

While light on specific goals, the commitment puts in writing that both parties agree on the need to work together and individually to reduce emissions and usher in a clean energy transition.

The pledge states that the two countries will strive to reduce carbon and methane emissions and use green technologies such as carbon capture and sequestration – goals the two countries already agreed upon when. they signed the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the climate talks, and President Biden, speaking to reporters last week, said it was a “big mistake” for Xi to skip the summit. Mr. Biden has long presented China as an adversary in the race to win the green energy economy and ultimately the 21st century.

“We introduced ourselves. And by introducing ourselves we had a profound impact on how I think the rest of the world views the United States and its leadership role,” the president said last Wednesday.

Climate talks are continuing in Glasgow and will end on Friday.

