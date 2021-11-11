US, China announce surprise climate deal at COP26 summitExBulletin





US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry speaks during a joint China-US statement on a statement strengthening climate action at the COP26 summit. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images .

The United States and China, the two main greenhouse gas emitting countries, which together account for about 40% of annual global carbon production, on Wednesday announced that they had agreed to cooperate to limit emissions in order to reduce emissions. deal with the global climate crisis.

The deal, announced at the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, aims to accelerate emissions reductions towards the targets set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The deal held global governments accountable emissions reductions that would keep global temperature rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a target of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) ).

“It is beneficial not only for our two countries but for the world as a whole that two great powers of the world, China and the United States, assume special international responsibilities and obligations,” said the Chinese special envoy. for the climate Xie Zhenhua to reporters at a press conference. “We have to think big and be responsible.”

At a time when China and the United States are at odds on other international issues, the agreement declares its intention to take “concrete action” on emission reductions and limits. It would share policy and technology development, announce new national goals for 2035 by 2025 and relaunch a “multilateral” climate working group.

“I have absolutely no doubts that this is the fastest and best way to get China to move from where it is today,” US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said in an interview with Ari Shapiro of NPR.

China’s Special Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua speaks during the joint China-US statement at the COP26 climate summit. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images .

A common commitment, but a lack of specificity

Kerry acknowledged that the new agreement on its own was not enough to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degree Celsius target, but defended its ability to spur mutual accountability and action.

“It’s the fastest we can get right now here in Glasgow, but it’s the first time that China and the United States have pitted the world’s two biggest emitters against each other and said, ‘We’re going to work together to accelerate the reduction, ”said Kerry.

“Yesterday was bigger than some think,” he said separately.

Much of the wording of the agreement remains unquantified. For example, China pledges to reduce its consumption of coal and “do its best to speed up this work.”

Kerry said China’s willingness to cooperate, its current state of emissions and its history of “exceeding its own targets” makes the deal more ambitious than its critics realize. He also stressed the importance of the agreement to reduce methane emissions. This is the first time the Chinese government has committed to addressing the issue, and the United States has announced new rules for earlier this month.

“If we’ve achieved our goal of 30% methane reduction by 2030,” said Kerry, “that’s equivalent to taking all the cars in the world, all the trucks in the world, all the planes. in the world, all ships in the world, down to zero. This is his size. That’s what’s on the table. “

Kerry also expressed confidence that the terms of this deal and COP26 will translate into action.

“The key to Glasgow is not the words here,” he said. “These are the promises and the goals that have been made and the implementation. And we will become an implementing force as a result of this meeting.”

The role of the United States in the global landscape

Kerry also addressed criticism from representatives of nations that are among the most vulnerable to climate change, and questions about US leadership on climate issues.

Developing countries called on rich countries to meet a 2009 pledge at a UN climate summit in Copenhagen to channel $ 100 billion a year to less wealthy countries to help them adapt to change climate. Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate says that in 2021, that promise has yet to be kept.

“And it’s so unfair to countries on the frontlines of a climate crisis that this climate funding has been delayed by several years,” she told NPR earlier this week.

“I hope she doesn’t hold the Biden administration accountable for Donald Trump,” Kerry replied. “The reason it hasn’t been money over the past few years as Donald Trump shut it down, he pulled out of the Paris agreement. But from the moment President Biden took office, he went out of his way to help provide that money. “

He also said that his talks with the six largest banks in the United States and his conversations with philanthropists and foundations would also result in funding measured in the trillions of dollars.

Kerry also answered questions about the failure of the US Congress to pass President Biden’s domestic spending plan, which includes funding to fight climate change. He acknowledged that completing the legislation to show “definitely helps” international credibility, but expressed confidence that this would not harm the negotiating process. He also predicted it would pass “within the next two weeks.”

“I think the [climate] problem itself [is] so convincing that people are ready to respond to actions that people say they are ready to take, ”said Kerry. “And the United States, by the way, has pretty good faith on this. Because we did what we said we were going to do in terms of these things. “

As the COP26 summit entered its final day, Kerry said he hoped for reasonable cooperation and consensus. He also spoke about the need to provide funds to deal with a world already affected by climate change.

“We have to help countries adapt. There needs to be more emphasis on adaptation, ”he said. “Yes, that means committing money… money, technology and support. We are ready to do that. We also need strong mitigation, because if you don’t mitigate enough , you will never be able to adapt out of this problem. “

Kerry recognized the moral responsibility of the United States to provide solutions to climate change, given its history of contributing to the problem.

“And yes, we have a fundamental moral obligation to do so,” Kerry said. “Because we’re the richest country on the planet. We’re the second biggest emitter, and we’ve been doing it for a long time. And the accumulated results of what we’ve done are in the atmosphere causing damage, and we have to pay attention to it. “

