A trade creditor owes about £1m to Office Depot UK





The portion of the Office Depot business that was not acquired by Paragon subsidiary OT Group earlier this year will be liquidated along with trade creditors owing around £1m.

According to Printweek’s letter to creditors dated November 2, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Leicester-based business, now named DS Remco UK Ltd, has decided to begin liquidation proceedings in view of its financial condition.

The business was previously registered as Office Depot UK Ltd but changed its name to DS Remco UK Ltd on 1 October 2021, according to documents filed with the Companies House.

A document sent to the creditors stated that Turpin Barker Armstrong had been asked to assist in convening a virtual meeting of creditors and drafting a business statement to be presented at the meeting, and that resolutions would be sought at the virtual meeting. Name of the liquidator.

A notice of the meeting of creditors has also been filed in the Official Gazette in connection with the meeting to be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021 (November 15, 2021).

Total debt owed to trade creditors across the industry, including printers, kit makers, and paper companies, was around 7 digits.

However, the largest overall creditors are HMRC of 3.85 million and intercompany creditors of 60.9 million DS Remco G UK Ltd.

The total amount the business had to repay to its creditors was 67.4 million, and the total assets available to preferred creditors were 722,254, and unsecured creditors had no assets available.

In a document sent to creditors, the case’s director’s summary said that the cash flow of the office and workplace supply company has suffered in recent years due to overcapacity at both distribution centers and huge overheads from overly complex IT infrastructure.

Overhead costs were too high for the level of sales and the margins generated, and as the group focused its efforts on more profitable areas within the group, sales also declined in recent years.

Covid-19 caused a further decline in sales, and the group or investment group Aurelius, realizing that the current business model was no longer viable, was not ready to provide any further funding.

The event summary cited various restructuring activities that took place in 2020 and the acquisition of the contractual portion of the Office Depot business by Paragons OT Group division earlier this year.

The Paragon acquisition comes after the group purchased various businesses and assets from the Spicers Office Team (SPOT) last year when Paragon Data Analytics was renamed OT Group as part of the acquisition. OT Group trades with OfficeTeam.

The business has agreed to acquire the larger midmarket, major and public sector contract customers of Office Depots in the UK and Ireland, and will also acquire Dartford’s printing, marketing and telecommunications business, Vital Communications, as part of the deal. Office Depot Europes distribution center in Ashton-under-Lyne.

According to the Director’s Report, DS Remco UK Ltd has taken steps to sell outstanding outstanding balances to various parties in an effort to reduce debt to creditors.

The company could continue the transaction until September 27, 2021, to sell its contract business to the Office Team and sell its receivable balance.

The report continued: It should be noted that prior to the transaction mentioned above, the company attempted to sell its entire business, recognizing that its business model was not viable and the group wanted to focus its efforts on other businesses.

The company had signed a deal with KPMG to market the business in early 2021, but was not interested in why the board considered other options and started selling/trading as outlined above.

