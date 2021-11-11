US, China surprise climate summit with joint statement





LONDON

The United States and China surprised the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Wednesday with a joint statement to take action to limit global warming over the next decade.

The statement came as delegates entered the final hours of negotiations to agree on a final text at the conference that will outline how the world will limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

China and the United States are the two biggest polluters in the world, and scientists say their future actions are essential in the fight against climate change. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s absence from the summit last week has come under heavy criticism from US President Joe Biden.

US climate envoy John Kerry told reporters in Glasgow on Wednesday that the joint statement builds on statements made by the two countries in April.

We also expressed a shared desire for success at this COP on mitigation, adaptation, support and, frankly, all the key issues that will allow the world to meet its ambitions and be able to face this crisis. Now, with this announcement, we have arrived at a new milestone, a roadmap for our current and future collaboration on this issue, Kerry said at a press conference.

The United States and China are not short of differences, but on the climate, cooperation is the only way to get this job done. It’s not a discretionary thing, frankly. It’s scientific. Mathematics and physics dictate the road we have to travel, Kerry added.

China’s special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua speaks at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on November 10, 2021.

China’s chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua echoed those sentiments.

Climate change is a challenge, a common challenge facing humanity, ”Xie told reporters. “It affects the well-being of future generations. Today, climate change is becoming more urgent and severe, making it a future challenge into an existential crisis. In the area of ​​climate change, there is more agreement between China and the United States than there is disagreement, which makes it an area with enormous potential for our cooperation. We are two days away from the end of the COP in Glasgow, so we hope that this joint declaration can make a Sino-American contribution to the success of the COP26.

Common commitments included cooperation on controlling methane emissions, tackling illegal deforestation, improving renewable energy production and accelerating financial support to the poorest countries. But the statement didn’t include many specific dates or goals.

Careful welcome

After the joint statement, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted: “I welcome the agreement reached today between China and the United States to work together for a more ambitious #ActionClimate during this decade. Tackling the climate crisis requires international cooperation and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction. “

Climate activists gave the statement a cautious welcome. This announcement comes at a critical time at COP26 and offers new hope that with the backing and backing of two of the world’s most critical voices, we may be able to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees, “Genevieve Maricle, director of US climate policy action at the World Wide Fund for Nature, wrote in an email to VOA. “But we also need to be clear about what is still needed if the two countries are to achieve the cuts. emissions required in the next nine years. The 1.5C alignment will require a response from the whole economy.

Momentum

The joint statement gave new impetus to negotiations as delegates attempt to agree on a final text, officially known as the “cover decision, by the end of Friday’s conference. The text details how Parties at the COP26 summit will limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees C in average Earth temperatures above pre-industrial levels the target agreed at the Paris climate summit in 2015.

The first draft of the decision, released Wednesday, urges countries to review and strengthen “their emission reduction targets before the end of 2022. It says rich countries should go beyond pledging to pay. 100 billion dollars a year to the poorest nations.The draft text calls on governments to phase out coal and fossil fuels, but without a fixed date.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes the end of his press conference at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on November 10, 2021.

COP26 host UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged delegates to “seize the opportunity.

We are now seeing that things are difficult, but that does not mean that it is impossible. That doesn’t mean we can’t keep 1.5 alive, Johnson said. I think with enough energy and commitment, and with leaders around the world now calling their negotiators and asking them to act as they know they can and must move, I still think we can do it. reach. But I’m not going to pretend to you that this is by no means a done deal.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, told VOA that the language of the draft text was weak.

This is not a plan to deal with the climate emergency. It’s kind of like a commitment, a nod and a hope, “Morgan said.” Countries need to make a commitment to actually come back to scale up and strengthen their goals and actions. It is clearly one thing. The text specifies that coal will be phased out and fossil fuel subsidies will be phased out. I think optimally you would have dates when they would be phased out, but it is important that they are there.

Climate finance

Delegates are also negotiating how much and quickly the richest countries should pay the poorest countries to help them cope with the impact of climate change and decarbonize their economies. While richer countries are responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions, developing countries tend to experience the greatest impacts of climate change. A commitment made for the first time in 2009 by the richest countries to pay 100 billion dollars a year and renewed at the Paris climate summit in 2015 has still not been fulfilled.

It is very frustrating to see countries that have spent six years ostensibly congratulating themselves on signing this promissory note in Paris, quietly approaching default now that vulnerable nations and future generations are demanding payment here now in Glasgow, has Johnson said on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-china-surprise-climate-summit-with-joint-declaration/6308754.html

