US soldiers injured by Iranian ballistic missiles denied Purple Heart award





Platoon Sergeant Daine Kvasager was part of a reduced crew to defend Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on January 8, 2020. Days earlier, the United States had killed the powerful Iranian General Quasem Soleimani, chief of the elite military force Quds and the man behind deadly attacks on US bases – but the ballistic missile attack in response would be the largest against US forces in history.

Iran razed the base with 11 warheads each weighing 1,600 pounds.

“It shook everything up,” said Kvasager, who told CBS News he was hit by a shock wave after one of the missiles hit him about 150 feet away from him. “The whole earth shook.”

Platoon Sergeant Daine Kvasager Courtesy of Daine Kvasager

Miraculously, no one was killed. But Kvasager and members of his team, called Taskforce Scarecrow, suffered traumatic brain injury, or TBI.

Previously, he helped lead armed drone operations as part of the unit, but now aged 31, he struggles with vision and hearing problems and suffers from constant headaches and pain. memory loss. He says he can’t do his job anymore.

“The person I was before traumatic brain injury, it’s gone,” Kvasager said. “There are pieces that are left. The pieces are still there, just – yeah, he won’t come back.”

A CBS News investigation found that Kvasager was one of dozens of soldiers injured in the attack who were not recognized with the Purple Heart and who were denied accompanying medical benefits, although they seem to be eligible.

Kvasager’s senior officer, Captain Geoffrey Hansen, 32, helped lead Taskforce Scarecrow and told CBS News the Soldiers met the Army’s eligibility criteria for the award.

In an October 6 letter obtained by CBS News, their commanding officer, Col. Gregory Fix, urged the army command that manages the awards to change course and “review and / or reconsider the Purple Heart award packages for all wounded soldiers at Al-Asad air base in January. 8, 2020 who did not receive the Purple Heart as a result of this attack. “

“Throughout my military career, I have always been told ‘we take care of soldiers above all else’,” said Hansen, who was recently honorably discharged from the military and attends business school. “It shocks me that we haven’t been able to do it in this situation.”

After CBS News contacted the Department of Defense, an Army spokesperson confirmed that the rewards packages are now being reviewed by the Army Human Resources Command, or HRC.

“The HRC will evaluate each nomination for the award, to include posthumous nominations, as soon as possible and on the basis of their individual merit in accordance with army regulations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

One of the submissions concerns Jason Quitugua, 22, who committed suicide last month. Quitugua, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, defended the base when the missiles struck and was diagnosed with TCC.

“He struggled, you know, like all of us, like me,” said Kvasager, who served with Quitugua. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Jason Quitugua, who was injured in an Iranian attack in 2020 on Al Asad air base, committed suicide in 2021. Politics at stake?

Current and former Taskforce Scarecrow soldiers wonder if politics played a role in the military’s failure to award the Purple Heart to soldiers they believed were qualified for it.

Shortly after the attack, Fix submitted 56 soldiers diagnosed with TBI for the Purple Heart, but only 23 were honored with the award. Hansen said they should all have received the award. He said they met all the eligibility criteria set out in army regulations because the attack was launched by a hostile foreign force and caused “persistent impairment of brain function for more than 48 hours at from the time of the concussion incident “.

In a statement released in May 2020, the Department of Defense said the final decision to approve Purple Hearts was made by Lt. Gen. Pat White, the three-star general who oversaw the entire theater.

In the statement, the ministry wrote: “It is important to note that a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI) does not automatically qualify a military member for Purple Heart” and that the “process was designed to be a fair procedure. and impartial who assess each case in accordance with the regulations in force.

Hansen and other soldiers who survived the attack told CBS News they believed an arbitrary standard had been applied – soldiers who were medically evacuated from Iraq received the award, but those who stayed behind to support the mission were not. He said that’s not the way it should work.

“The military rulebook that explains the criteria for a Purple Heart says very clearly that it’s not for judgment,” said Hansen, who was turned down for the award. “It’s a right and it’s something that is earned through injury.”

After raising their concerns to the chain of command, Hansen said he and Fix were urged to stop asking questions about soldiers who did not receive the Purple Heart.

“The message I was getting was just that the political situation was not going to support more approvals,” Hansen said.

In the October 6 letter, Fix wrote: “I was also asked not to inquire about remaining rewards or resubmit those rewards.”

Soldiers CBS spoke to said after the attack there was pressure to minimize the growing injuries to avoid further escalation with Iran and to avoid undermining former President Trump.

A week after the attack, Trump was asked about injuries to soldiers at a press conference. He said he “had heard that they had headaches” and “I can say it is not a big deal”.

Hansen said the comments told him the administration wanted to keep the death toll low.

“Purple hearts are an indication of a victim,” he said.

In response to a CBS News investigation, a military spokesperson said that a review board backed by medical professionals made a recommendation to White in each case and that the cases were referred to. a “rigorous examination”. The spokesperson said the assessment is a non-partisan process and they are unaware of any instructions given to soldiers to minimize their injuries or commanders not to request or resubmit the remaining Purple Heart awards.

White said those recommendations were reviewed by a board of senior executives before the final decision was made and the standards were applied consistently.

“Our regulations also allow a process in which commanders can request a review of such standards-based award decisions, which we exercise frequently,” White said.

Hansen and other soldiers said they were speaking outside the chain of command as “an absolute last step” and to help soldiers who may not be able to speak, due to their positions. more juniors.

“It kills me to be on the news to talk about this,” Hansen said. “There are so many processes in place that I think it might solve this problem. And it seems no one has that appetite to do it.”

The story of two soldiers

Mike Pridgeon, 35, and Hailey Webster, 26, both suffered head injuries in the attack. They each took shelter in bunkers meant to defend against small explosives, not truck-sized ballistic missiles.

Al Asad Air Base following an Iranian attack in 2020. Courtesy of Daine Kvasager

Intelligence officer Webster told CBS News she felt her brain “was bypassed” and was forced to withdraw from the military on medical grounds due to her injuries. .

“I can do things for short periods of time,” said Webster, whose job involved leaning into intelligence for up to 12 hours a day. “My brain is still working but it has no stamina, and very often it stops working. And so, it’s very difficult to do your job – and then you add more stress, and that makes it. makes it almost impossible. “

Pridgeon is still in the military, but said he suffers from constant headaches, memory loss and vision problems.

“My wife will say I was so articulate, but now I’m almost like a stroke patient,” Pridgeon said.

Pridgeon and Webster both went through the same ballistic missile attack, but only Webster, who was medically evacuated, received the Purple Heart. She said she spoke out because she felt guilty about receiving the award, unlike other servicemen who suffered the same injuries.

“They came back and I saw them and I saw how badly they were in pain,” Webster said. “It kills me to see them and not have this recognition.”

The Purple Heart offers lifetime benefits, including priority medical care at veterans hospitals, home loan benefits, and federal hiring preferences. Some states offer tuition waivers for Purple Heart recipients for undergraduate and postgraduate university programs.

“There were so many times in the retreat process that they said, ‘Oh, do you have a Purple Heart? Oh, that makes it easier, “” said Webster. “It just proves that you have been wounded in combat by enemy action.”

Pridgeon said for him and others it was personal, adding that the military had sent a message to wounded soldiers that their sacrifice was “insignificant” and “not worth considering.”

“It’s not something you ever want to win,” he said. “But it’s something my son can see to explain why I am the way I am, why I have changed.”

