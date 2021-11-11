Toys “R” Us Launches First NFT Collection With Ethernity





NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – WHP Global, the parent company of Toys “R” Us has partnered with leading NFT authenticated platform Ethernity to bring the iconic toy brand to the blockchain with the release of its first collection of fungible tokens (“NFT”).

Exclusive 3D animation of Geoffrey the Giraffe will be auctioned live as part of the very first Toys “R” Us NFT collection featuring Ethernity.

Toys “R” Us, the world’s beloved toy brand for generations of children, is known as much for its sense of nostalgic wonder as for its brand affinity and playful imagery. Cast in NFT form, its star mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, one of the most well-known mascots of our time, is featured in a series of exclusive, limited-edition digital collectibles that fans can purchase starting Saturday, November 13. on OpenSea, the largest digital marketplace for NFT.

“We are thrilled to unveil the very first Toys” R “Us NFT collection that features the iconic Toys” R “Us brand IP, including the one and only Geoffrey the Giraffe,” said Yehuda Shmidman, President and CEO general of WHP Global and Toys r us. “As we continue to invest in the growth of the brand, entering the blockchain represents an important step into the future and allows us to broaden our engagement with our loyal and growing community of Toys” R fans. “Us. “

The first NFT collection, by digital artist Bryan Lopez, aka Exacto, features a 1 in 1 piece, “The Geoffrey Stroll”, which will be auctioned live after the fall. This exclusive 3D animation features Geoffrey as he steps into a bright new future with a modern instrumental version of the famous Toys “R” Us “jingle I Don’t Want to Grow Up I’m a Toys” R “Us Kid. The buyer and a guest will also have the chance to attend the grand opening of a US Toys “R” Us store in 2022, including transportation to that city and a two-night hotel stay.

Other rare editions of the collection plunge into the pop-art style, modern portraits of Geoffrey inspired by Warhol. The limited edition “Geoffrey Through the Years” series contains six distinct editions, each reflecting the world famous giraffe as she has seen it through different eras, from 1960 to the present day.

The launch of NFT follows several new initiatives, including the return of Toys “R” Us to the United States through a strategic partnership with Macy’s and the return of Toys “R” Us to the United Kingdom through a partnership with Toys “R” We ANZ.

The first Toys “R” Us NFT collection will be available for purchase starting at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 13, 2021 on OpenSea.io. Fans can pre-register today at https://eternity.io/toysrus.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL WHP Global is a leading New York-based company acquiring global consumer brands and investing in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN, JOSEPH ABBOUD, JOE’S JEANS, WILLIAM RAST, LOTTO and a controlling interest in TOYS “R” US, BABIES “R” US, Geoffrey the Giraffe and over 20 other consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively, the brands generate approximately $ 4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP + (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full internal operations including technology, data analytics, logistics. , creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

ABOUT ETHERNITY Ethernity is the groundbreaking authenticated NFT project that auctions verified artwork featuring top artists and stars in sports, music, film, games, tech, history and entertainment. Each of these digital works of art is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). The coins feature well-known public figures, and a portion of any funds raised through the effort will be donated to charitable causes. Ethernity Chain combines the utility of DeFi and merges it with NFTs to create an exclusive pipeline of rare and collectible content from notable personalities and established digital artists.

Media contacts: Toys “R” Us Jaime Cassavechia [email protected] 646-701-7041

Ethernity James Aitken [email protected]

SOURCE WHP Global

