US-Chinese climate statement hailed





The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in Chinatown in Boston, Massachusetts on November 1, 2021.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

LONDON A joint statement between the United States and China, in which the two superpowers said they would work together on a number of climate-related actions, took many by surprise.

Announced at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, the declaration covers a number of issues, from reducing carbon dioxide and methane emissions to tackling illegal deforestation.

“Both sides intend to seize this critical moment to engage in increased individual and combined efforts to accelerate the transition to a net zero global economy,” the statement said.

He also expressed his intention to create a working group that “will meet regularly to address the climate crisis and advance the multilateral process, focusing on improving concrete actions during this decade”.

The US and China’s plan to work together has been widely welcomed by a range of stakeholders.

“The unexpected and welcome joint statement between the United States and China represents an important engagement between the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world,” said Genevieve Maricle, director of U.S. action for climate policy to the World Wildlife Fund, in a statement.

“No less relevant in the context of this agreement, they are also the two largest economies in the world,” said Maricle.

“Between them, they have the power to unlock vast financial flows from the public and private sectors that can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Manish Bapna, CEO and Chairman of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said it was “good news that the United States and China have agreed to accelerate climate action and ambition during this landmark decade.” .

“The commitment to strengthen cooperation on clean energy, methane and deforestation from the two largest economies and emitters of greenhouse gases is a welcome step forward,” Bapna said.

“But if we are to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, we urgently need to see cooperative commitments translated into bolder climate goals and credible achievement.”

Elsewhere, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has said via Twitter that he welcomes the deal between the United States and China.

“Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction,” said Guterres.

In another tweet, Frans Timmermans, European Commission executive vice-president for the European Green Agreement, said it was good news that the United States and China had “found common ground on the weather”.

“It’s a challenge that transcends politics,” he said. “Bilateral cooperation between the world’s two largest emitters should spur negotiations at # COP26. We now need to find the global deal that keeps 1.5 degrees alive.”

The 1.5 degree references are a nod to the Paris Agreement, which looms large in the discussions taking place in Glasgow.

Described by the United Nations as a legally binding international treaty on climate change, the Paris Agreement aims to “limit global warming to well below 2, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.”

The task is enormous, and the United Nations has noted that 1.5 degrees Celsius is considered “the upper limit” when it comes to avoiding the worst consequences of climate change.

Others reacted to the statement, including Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International. Morgan said it was “always good news when the world’s two biggest emitters cooperate on climate change, and a reset of their relationship on this crucial issue is overdue.”

“Their statement recognizes that the 1.5 ° C target is at the heart of any credible climate plan and they define the 2020s as the decade where we need to see real action,” she continued. “These things matter, especially from these two countries.”

Morgan argued that in the end, the statement by the United States and China failed to respond to the call of “climate vulnerable countries” who “demanded that nations return to the table every year with greater ambition until the 1.5 ° C gap is closed “.

“So, it’s good to see these two at the table together, but if this reset is to turn into a real breakthrough that builds confidence in the world, then they need to increase their level of ambition and commitment in Implementation.”

It was to start in Glasgow, Morgan said, “where every country should use the last two days of these talks to get the deal the world needs.”

The UK is hosting COP26 from October 31 to November 12.

