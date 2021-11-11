UK economic recovery slows in Q3





The UK economic recovery slowed throughout the summer, delaying a return to pre-pandemic scale as supply shortages hampered business and exports declined.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter was 1.3%, down from 5.5% in the previous three months, the National Statistical Office said on Thursday. Growth was driven by spending on services, particularly hotels, restaurants and entertainment, as major epidemic restrictions were lifted in July and people vacationed in the country. A return to face-to-face doctor appointments also improved growth data.

However, recovery was weaker in other sectors. Retail and automobile sales declined due to global semiconductor shortages. Supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks have restrained growth in the UK and are expected to last longer than previously anticipated. It’s a problem that plagues other countries, including Germany. There was support in British ports and difficulties in distributing goods.

Supply bottlenecks due to changes in migration and trade due to Brexit, including a decline in EU workers and a tighter tariff regime, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, which provides independent forecasts for the UK government. It is said to have deteriorated.

Exports were down nearly 2% QoQ, partly due to a decline in exports of transportation equipment and machinery.

The UK-specific Brexit-related challenges, including additional customs paperwork, food safety inspections and tariff-free trade hurdles with its largest trading partner, the European Union, undoubtedly amplify port and transport challenges, says Berenberg Bank economist Kallum Pickering: said. You left a note for the customer.

Slowing momentum in the global recovery from the pandemic has led to a downward revision of the global and UK growth outlook. The Bank of England (BoE) cut its forecast by a quarter point last week, announcing that the UK economy would grow 7% this year. As supply disruptions are expected to burden the economy by the end of the year and annual inflation rates are expected to rise to around 5% in the spring, we have lowered our growth rate for 2022 overall to 5%.

The Bank of England has said it will have to raise rates in the coming months as inflation rises, but awaits more official data on what happened to the labor market after the government-sponsored September leave program ended. The central bank said more than a million jobs were benefiting as the program ended, and unemployment could rise slightly now that these payments are over. Banks need to control inflation without slowing the recovery process with tightening monetary policy.

As the recovery is expected to continue to slow, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said this week that UK households are under extreme pressure as prices rise, fiscal stimulus cuts and tax increases come into effect in April. I warned you that you will get it. The London agency also said a cutback in key government benefit programs could double the number of households unable to afford basic necessities.

