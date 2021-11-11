Why is US inflation so high and when could it ease?





WASHINGTON (AP) Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected, unwanted host who just doesn’t want to go.

For months, many economists had been sending out a reassuring message that a surge in consumer prices, something the United States had lacked for a generation, would not stick around for long. It would prove to be transient, in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifts from virus-related chaos to something closer to normal.

Yet, as any American who’s bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gasoline, or a used car might tell you, inflation has set in. And economists are now expressing a more disheartening message: The price hike will likely last next year, if not beyond.

On Wednesday, the government said its consumer price index climbed 6.2% from a year ago, the biggest 12-month jump since 1990.

It’s a blow to the transitional narrative, said Jason Furman, who was the Obama administration’s senior economic adviser. Inflation is not slowing down. His maintaining a fiery rhythm.

And the sticker shock hits where families tend to feel it the most. At the breakfast table, for example: Bacon prices are up 20% from last year, egg prices by almost 12%. Gasoline jumped 50%. Buying a washer or dryer will cost you 15% more than a year ago. Used vehicles? 26% more.

Although pay is rising sharply for many workers, it is nowhere near enough to keep up with prices. Last month, the average hourly wage in the United States, after accounting for inflation, actually fell 1.2% from October 2020.

Wells Fargo economists gravely joke that the labor departments CPI, the consumer price index, should represent the consumer pain index. Unfortunately for consumers, especially low-income households, this all coincides with their higher spending needs just before the holiday season.

The price suppression intensifies the pressure on the Fed to move away from years of easy money policies more quickly. And it poses a threat to President Joe Biden, the Democrats in Congress, and their ambitious spending plans.

___

WHAT CAUSED THE PRICE POINTS?

This is largely the flip side of very good news. Struck by COVID-19, the U.S. economy collapsed in the spring of 2020 as closures took effect, businesses shut down or cut hours, and consumers stayed at home as a health precaution. Employers cut 22 million jobs. Economic output plunged at a record annual rate of 31% in the April-June quarter of last year.

Everyone has prepared for more misery. Companies are reducing their investments. Replenishment has been postponed. And a brutal recession ensued.

Yet instead of slipping into a prolonged slowdown, the economy staged an unexpected recovery, fueled by massive government spending and a host of emergency measures from the Fed. In the spring, the vaccine rollout encouraged consumers to return to restaurants, bars and shops.

Suddenly, businesses had to scramble to meet demand. They couldn’t hire quickly enough to fill the nearly 10.4 million job openings in August or buy enough supplies to meet customer orders. As business picked up, ports and freight yards could no longer handle the traffic. Global supply chains have become harassed.

The costs have gone up. And companies have found they can pass those higher costs on in the form of higher prices to consumers, many of whom had managed to save a ton in savings during the pandemic.

Much of the observed inflation is the inevitable outcome of exiting the pandemic, said Furman, now an economist at Harvard Kennedy School.

Furman suggested, however, that misguided politics also played a role. Policymakers were so determined to avoid an economic collapse that they systematically underestimated inflation, he said.

They poured kerosene on the fire.

A flood of government spending, including President Joe Bidens, a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program, with his $ 1,400 checks to most households in March, overstimulated the economy, said Furman.

Inflation is much higher in the United States than in Europe, he noted. Europe is going through the same supply shocks as the United States, the same supply chain problems. But they didn’t do as much of a stimulus.

In a statement Wednesday, Biden acknowledged that inflation is hurting Americans’ portfolios, and reversing that trend is a top priority for me. But he said his $ 1 trillion infrastructure package, including spending on roads, bridges and ports, would help ease supply bottlenecks.

___

HOW LONG WILL IT LAST?

Consumer price inflation is likely to continue as long as businesses strive to meet consumer demand for goods and services. With a resurgent job market, employers have created 5.8 million jobs this year, meaning Americans can continue to splurge on everything from patio furniture to new cars. And supply chain bottlenecks show no signs of abating.

The demand side of the US economy will continue to be something to see, said Rick Rieder, investment manager for global fixed income at Blackrock, and companies will continue to afford the luxury of passing on prices.

Megan Greene, chief economist at the Kroll Institute, suggested that inflation and the overall economy would eventually return to something closer to normal.

I think it will be transient, she said of inflation. But economists have to be very honest about the definition of transient, and I think it could easily go on for another year.

We need a lot of humility to say how long this lasts, Furman said. I think he’s been with us for a while. The inflation rate is going to come down from the breakneck pace this year, but it will still be very, very high by historical standards that we are used to.

___

WILL WE SUFFER FROM A RETURN FROM STAGFLATION TO THE STYLE OF THE 1970s?

Soaring consumer prices raise the specter of a return to the stagflation of the 1970s. This was when higher prices coincided with high unemployment, in defiance of what mainstream economists thought possible.

Yet the situation today looks very different. Unemployment is relatively low and households are generally in good financial health. The Conference Board, a business research group, found that consumer inflation expectations last month were the highest they had been since July 2008.

For now, at least, they feel the pros outweigh the cons, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Economic growth, after slowing from July to September in response to the highly contagious delta variant, is expected to rebound in the last quarter of 2021.

Most economists expect growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter, Greene said. So this does not suggest that we are facing both slower growth and higher inflation. Were just facing higher inflation.

___

WHAT SHOULD POLICY MAKERS DO?

The pressure is on the Fed, responsible for controlling inflation, to control prices.

They need to stop telling us inflation is transient, start worrying more about inflation, and then act in a way consistent with worry, Furman said. We have seen a little of this, but only a little.

Powell announced that the Fed will start cutting monthly bond purchases it started last year as an emergency measure to try to revive the economy. In September, Fed officials also forecast that they would hike the Fed benchmark interest rate from its all-time low near zero by the end of 2022 much sooner than they expected. ‘had planned a few months earlier.

But significantly higher inflation, if it persists, could force the Fed to accelerate this timetable; investors expect at least two rate hikes from the Fed next year.

We’ve been battling inflation that hasn’t existed since the 1990s, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton, and now we were talking about fighting real inflation.

___

AP Economics writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/why-is-us-inflation-so-high-77dc786442ccc3ed8092a7647716d682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos