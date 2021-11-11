Revealed: The best and worst places to sell a house in the UK





The UK is still experiencing a pandemic home buying boom, with two out of three homes being sold under contract, compared to one in two a year ago.

However, according to October 2021 figures from real estate website Rightmove, certain regions are attracting significantly more buyers than others, with Grays in Essex being the top performing region.

Just a 36-minute train ride from central London, over 80% of the property for sale in the town is listed on the Rightmove website as being sold under contract. This is despite a recent review that, according to Essex Live, branded the area as the most terrifying little town in the British Isles.

Other popular areas include Mangotsfield near Bristol; Eastleigh, Hampshire; Redditch near Birmingham and Yovil in Somerset, West Sussex beach resorts such as Gosport, Hythe and Bognor Regis. coastal destinations.

Homes with less than 250,000 units perform best, according to Rightmove, with 80% of those listed as being sold for contracts.

On the other hand, only 14% of apartments are sold over 1m, and only 20% of apartments between 750,000 and 1m.

Traditionally expensive areas have become sellers’ markets. Only 1 in 10 properties in Chelsea, West London (average property price over 2m) are listed as sold under contract.

Other strong areas for buyers include Birmingham city center, Liverpool city center and London Kensington, Stockwell, Victoria and Maida Vale. The lack of demand for downtown locations reflects the trend of people wanting bigger homes and more outdoor space, inspired by closures and telecommuting.

“Real estate sellers have a better opportunity this year than at any other time in the past decade to find someone to buy a home for,” Tim Bannister, director of real estate data at LightMoves, said in a statement.

Bannister compared demand that exceeds the supply of real estate in some of the strongest regions to supermarkets with few shelves. He added that new properties are up for sale and can’t keep up with buyers.

