US worries about Russian military activity near Ukraine, as House Republicans urge Biden to deploy troops

The Biden administration said this week it was “concerned” about Russian military activity near the Ukrainian border, while maintaining that the US commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty was “rock-solid.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed concern over “reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine”.

“We were watching the area very closely,” said Blinken. “As we always do, well, continue to consult closely with allies and partners on this issue as well.”

He added: “And as we have made clear, any escalation or aggression would be of great concern to the United States.”

Blinken said the Biden administration continues to support “the de-escalation in the region and the diplomatic resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.”

In a warning to Russia, Blinken said officials in the Biden administration “knew it was a manual,” pointing to Ukraine’s escalation in 2014 under the Obama administration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Russian Civil War Memorial on Unity Day, in Sevastopol, Crimea, November 4, 2021 (MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images)

“Our concern is that Russia may make a serious mistake by trying to rehash what it undertook in 2014, when it amassed forces along the border, crossed through sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so in falsely claiming it was provoked, ”Blinken said.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Ukrainian officials on Wednesday, where he “underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration expresses concern over the activity, House Republicans are seeking a tougher approach with GOP members of the House Armed Services Committee urging President Biden to deploy troops in the region.

In a letter to the president, led by the top Republican on the committee, Rep. Mike Rogers and the top Republican on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, Rep. Mike Turner, they urged the administration to “take immediate action. and swift to provide support to Ukraine in the form of intelligence and weapons. “

“We also urge your administration to deploy a US military presence in the Black Sea to deter a Russian invasion,” they wrote, adding that Russia’s behavior “is becoming more aggressive” and “has intensified critical rhetoric from Ukraine. on topics ranging from Ukrainian military modernization and military partnerships to Ukraine’s admission into NATO.

Participants in the war against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, Right Sector activists and far-right movements wave placards and flags at their rally titled “Stop the Occupation crawling! In front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office in Kiev on November 4, 2021. (SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP via Getty Images)

“Although Russia’s intentions are uncertain, the presence of Russia’s elite 1st Guard Tank Army lends credibility to concerns that Russia is planning additional incursions into Ukrainian territory,” they wrote.

“Your administration cannot ignore Russia’s continued threat to international law and Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty,” they added.

Republicans reminded the administration that in September they had committed $ 60 million in military aid to Ukraine due to a “significant increase in Russian military activity along its border.”

“Since then, Russia’s apparent military activity has continued to increase in intensity,” they wrote, adding that it is “imperative that the United States fulfill its commitment to a key partner by increasing aid. lethal to Ukraine in order to deter and repel a further incursion. “

Republicans also urged the administration to “immediately consider an appropriate US military presence and posture in the region and initiate appropriate intelligence-sharing activities between the US and Ukraine to prevent the situation from escalating. any further”.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said last week that around 90,000 Russian troops are stationed near the border and in rebel-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine. He said units of the Russian 41st Army remained in Yelnya, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) north of the Ukrainian border.

Russia supported a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that erupted shortly after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and claimed more than 14,000 lives. Russia has repeatedly denied any presence of its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this year, a massive build-up of Russian troops in the west of the country raised concerns in Ukraine and the West, fueling fears of an escalation of large-scale hostilities.

Russian officials said the troops were deployed on maneuvers, presenting them as part of the measures to counter security threats posed by the deployment of NATO forces near Russia’s borders. Russia and the alliance have also blamed each other for carrying out destabilizing military exercises near the borders.

Turner, appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday, requested US military aid from Ukraine.

“We did not ask anyone to go to war with Russia or to send troops to Russia for Ukraine for the purpose of going to war with Russia,” Turner explained. “But it is extremely important that they provide weapons and deadly intelligence.”

Turner, noting the chaotic withdrawal of the Biden administration from the US military from Afghanistan, warned that “Russia and China are now considering threatening their neighbors, including Taiwan, including Ukrainian countries which are important to our countries. allies “.

He added: “Ukraine is a democracy. Russia is an authoritarian regime that seeks to impose its will on an elected democracy in Ukraine.

“Were on the side of democracy,” Turner continued. “Were not for authoritarian regimes and tank border changes.”

He added: “The Russians are not showing up at the border with ballot boxes, they are showing up with tanks.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

