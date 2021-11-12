RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs Elimination Twist ahead of Semifinals





RuPaul's Drag Race UK spoilers follow.

Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was full of dramatic twists and turns, and this latest episode (11/11) was no different.

The show changed its usual format ahead of the semi-finals next week.

Instead of risking their lives for the bottom two to lip sync, Mama Ru felt that all the queens did a good job and no one deserved the bottom line.

So, instead of having to talk to someone, it was the top two who had a lip sync match.

BBC

Star Wars-themed Acting Challenge – Bra Wars, The Fempire Claps Back – Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus have been told they are the top two this week.

RuPaul told Ella: “For an actor, finding those moments can turn an ordinary script without shadows into something really special. And you did it. You looked so beautiful.”

She added to Kitty: “Oh my gosh, you had so much fun. I love this outfit and I’m so glad you made it this far from the competition.”

Then the two had to lip-sync to win the Girls Aloud song ‘Something New’. However, RuPaul could not decide who was the best and declared a draw to the two queens who received the RuPeter badge.

BBC

This means that the four queens – Kitty, Ella, Vanity Milan and Crystal Versace – will advance to the semifinals next week.

So far, the show has had several twists and turns, most recently with a rare double-elimination. Following the iconic Snatch Game challenge, both River Medway and Choriza May finished last. However, after failing to impress Ru with Lulu’s performance of classic ‘Shout’, he sent home both of his fan favorites.

In an interview with Digital Spy after the shock ended, Choriza said: “Do you think I should have lip synced? No. Once I was lip syncing, do you think I won? No. I think River did it. She did better. So I wish she had one more chance. It’s been very comforting to have her on the planet. It’s a moment to share forever and we’re grateful to be with each other.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3 is releasing a new episode on Thursday, streaming on BBC Three in the UK (via iPlayer) and WOW Presents Plus in the US.

