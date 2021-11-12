US gold medalist Suni Lee says she was pepper sprayed in racist attack weeks after Tokyo games





Gymnast Suni Lee won three medals, including all-around gold, as the first American Hmong to compete in the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo. Weeks after her pioneering performance, Lee was the target of a racist attack, she revealed this week.

A group traveling by car shouted racist slurs such as “ching chong” at Lee and his friends, all of Asian origin, as they waited for an Uber ride. Lee said the group told them to “go back to where they came from,” and one of them sprayed pepper on the Olympian’s arm before setting off.

“I was so angry, but there was nothing I could do or control because they got around,” Lee, 18, told PopSugar. “I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me in trouble. I just let it happen.”

Lee’s experience is nothing new among Asian American Olympians. A man shouted racial slurs and obscenities at karate fighter Sakura Kokumai, who is of Japanese descent, in a Southern California park in April. Orange County police arrested the man – Michael Vivona, 25 – for the incident, and he was apprehended again later in the month for beating an elderly Korean couple.

“I was angry, frustrated, confused, scared, but I was also heartbroken to see and experience how people could be so cold,” Kokumai wrote in an Instagram post containing video of the attack. of man. “Please take care of each other. Please take care of each other.”

Lee, who won silver in the team event and bronze on uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, is now on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars”. She will return to gymnastics at the college level as a freshman for Auburn in 2022.

The Tigers went 1-7 a season ago, but the addition of Lee has excited Auburn fans for a turnaround. Suni said PopSugar Auburn Arena has already sold all of its gymnastics tickets for the 2022 season.

“All eyes will be on not just me,” Suni said, “but the entire college team.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/olympics/news/u-s-gold-medalist-suni-lee-says-she-was-pepper-sprayed-in-racist-attack-weeks-after-tokyo-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos