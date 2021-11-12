Two trophies didn’t seem to have earned their respect





CINCINNATI – United States men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter said his team still had “a long way to go” to gain the respect of their Mexican rivals.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifying game between the two longtime rivals (stream LIVE on ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET), Berhalter said the two victories of the USA versus Mexico last summer – in the CONCACAF Nations League and the CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals – did little to change Mexico’s perception of United States

“When you hear things coming out of camp we want to be [Mexico], where we look at a mirror that is Mexico and we want to see ourselves or something like that, it shows that we have a long way to go to get Mexico’s respect, ”Berhalter said. “The two wins of the summer I guess I didn’t do much to get it. We’re gonna have to do it [on Friday] by our playing on the field. “

Earlier this week, El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa told TUDN: “Mexico was the mirror in which the [U.S.] wants to see themselves and wants to copy “while adding that the pressure is on the United States to win at home, rather than on Mexico breaking a two-game slippage in the rivalry.

Berhalter has revealed Christian Pulisic won’t start the game after making a recent comeback from an ankle injury, while Zack Steffen will start in goal ahead of Matt Turner.

Pulisic injured his ankle in the World Cup qualifiers against Honduras in September and has only made two replacement appearances for the Chelsea club since then. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel recently mentioned that he hoped Berhalter would be “responsible enough” with his use of Pulisic, a plea that left Berhalter puzzled.

“He has been training for four days [with Chelsea], and common sense is going to tell us that you can’t pitch a guy in a game like this when he’s only been training for four days and he’s been out for two months, “Berhalter said. “I understand Tuchel’s concern. Our idea wasn’t to play it 180 minutes on this trip anyway. he is not going to start [Friday]. “

As for Steffen, the Manchester City keeper has only made four league and cup appearances this season as Ederson’s main replacement, while Turner has played every game for the New England Revolution. Still, Berhalter chose to go with Steffen, whom he previously led when they were both with the Columbus Crew.

“They are both excellent goalies, there is no doubt about it,” said Berhalter. “We saw him at camp this week. Zack will start the game [Friday]. But you know, there’s very little between them at this point and we might as well just go with Matt. We decided to play Zack. “

Much has been said about the choice of venue for the American team. The American Football Federation has acknowledged it to be strategic, aiming to ensure that the crowd is pro-American by placing the game in a smaller stadium and in a city more remote than other places with large Mexican-American populations.

“We are proud to have Latino fans and this is something that is important to us and we hope that in the future guys like Ricardo Pepi will help us to have more Latino fans,” Berhalter said. “When you talk about a World Cup qualifier, it’s really important to have a pro-American audience, and whether it’s with Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-American audience and it’s not always easy to be sure. “

Mexico appear to have a huge advantage in experience, one that Berhalter has acknowledged his team cannot compensate for. He estimated that the average age of Mexico will be 29 while that of the United States will be closer to 22 or 23. But he hopes the experience his side have gained in recent years – including four games against El Tri – will be enough.

“We learned from this game, and it’s important that we take all those lessons on board as we prepare for [Friday] night.”

As for Mexico, El Tri manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino said he was focused on winning and breaking the two-game losing streak against the United States.

“We watched the games against the United States and we worked to do it differently. We never think of not winning or playing for the draw,” said Martino. “Set pieces have been a big factor in previous games, that’s how they won those games.”

As for the location of the game being a limiting factor for Mexican fans, Martino added, “We always feel the support of the Mexicans, no matter where we play.”

