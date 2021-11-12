Xbox stock UK – Live: Latest Restocks From Smyths, Argos, Currys & More





Forza Horizon 5 Biggest Release Ever by Xbox Game Studios

Update: The Xbox Mini Refrigerator is currently sold out in Game, and a console restock may occur at Smyths soon. Read on for more details.

Xbox Series X is now over 12 months old. Microsoft’s next-gen consoles have been breaking sales records everywhere in the past 12 months, but despite their apparent success, the Xbox Series X remains nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in stores.

The global supply chain crisis and manufacturing bottlenecks caused by chip shortages are slowing Microsoft’s next-generation console production a bit, and UK shoppers are wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find in stock, while the high-end Xbox Series X sells out within minutes of launch. Knowing when and where the latest Xbox will be restocked next is the key to buying before they sell out again.

That’s why we started the Xbox Stock Alert Live Blog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today, help here. Below, we’ll keep you up to date on upcoming restocking dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events as soon as the latest real-time restocking updates become available.

Check stock at UK Xbox Series X retailers below.

Key Points See the latest updates 1636646460Read reviews for the new Nintendo Switch OLED

(Nintendo Switch)

If handheld gaming is more important to you, check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. For the first time, the console features an OLED display, featuring bigger, more intense colors and deeper blacks than ever before. It also has a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage space of its predecessor.

Here’s what our reviewers said about the 309.99 console: The larger display is fantastic and playing in handheld mode is an absolute pleasure. The kickstand is so sturdy that I never want to see the little toggle on the back of the original switch again…This is the absolute best version of the console.

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 16:01

1636642740 Can you buy an Xbox Series X at a high price?

Yes, at least in theory. The problem is that Xbox Series X stock is as hard to find in stores as it is online. In our experience, we find Game and Smyths Toys to be the best choice. The former restocked the Series X in stores across the UK at the end of October, but only a few consoles at a time and sold out in a matter of hours.

Smyths are sometimes in stock in stores. These consoles are recorded on the retailer’s website but sell out very quickly. We recommend that readers call their local Game and Smyth stores to see if there are consoles available or if the staff knows when additional stock will arrive.

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 14:59

How to Buy 1636639260Xbox Series X Online

(iStock/Independent)

Let’s take a look at some basic tips regarding console security. Preparation is the key to success, and there are many things you can do now to ensure you are prepared when the next restocking occurs.

Register for an account and save your payment details at each retailer that owns an Xbox Series X. It is presented in the main article above. Are you a BT customer or someone you know? Register an interest on the BT site to gain BT-only access to the following drop-download each retailer app (if any) and add your Xbox Series X to your wish list or save for future listing. If the console falls off, adding an Xbox to the trolley using the link on the wish list usually has a higher success rate. Take note of the bundle price so you can get a better deal than just browsing the website. In rounding up, the console itself is 450, the controller is 50, the official headset is 90, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 11 per month. There are 60 newly released games, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console. The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access program is a good value for money unless you already have a Game Pass subscription.

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 14:01

1636635660 Black Friday 2021 Best Game Deals

(Independent)

Now Black Friday is approaching and some sales have already started. As always, technology and gaming will be hot topics with discounts on consoles, games, accessories and more. The IndyBest team will be with you at every step, highlighting the best deals across the web.

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 13:01

1636628460 Black Friday 2021 Best Tech Deals

(iStock/Independent)

The Black Friday2021 shopping event will now be offering deals and discounts from retailers like Amazon, Currysand. The day kicks off on November 26th this year, but retailers like to fire their starting guns early, so we can expect to see more tech and gaming deals from now on.

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 11:01

You can play Xbox games on your 1636624500 laptop.

You don’t actually need an Xbox Series X to play Xbox Series X games, all you need is a compatible streaming device with a fast enough internet connection.

Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft servers to your console, laptop or phone via your internet browser or Xbox app. How do cloud games work? It’s basically like making a Zoom call with the game you control. This means you can jump into a new game at the push of a button without waiting for installation.

Cloud gaming requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (32.99,Argos.co.uk) membership, which unlocks on-demand access to over 100 games. Thankfully, it’s much easier to find a decent laptop than the Xbox Series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops of 2021.

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 09:55

1636621218Where To Find The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals Today

(Independent)

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 09:00

1636619132Good morning!

Anyway, as far as the Xbox Series X restocking goes, yesterday was a pretty busy day. We’ve seen The Halo Infinite edition appear for pre-order in Game, and we’ve also seen a restock of the Xbox Mini Fridge in Game. It was back in stock at Very on Tuesday and you’ll have a chance to see the new Series X stock at Smyths Toys today or later this week.

As always, we’ll keep you up to date on Xbox Series X restocking across the UK.

Alistair Charlton11 November 2021 08:25

