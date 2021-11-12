Contingency plans confirmed for GCSE, AS and A levels





The Ministry of Education and Ofqual today (11 November) confirmed a contingency plan to support students in case they are unable to take exams in the UK next year due to the pandemic.

The government plans to take the test next summer. However, if the pandemic makes it impossible to proceed safely or fairly, emergency measures will be put in place to ensure that schools and universities are well prepared for their students to achieve their qualifications.

After consultations, department and qualifications regulator Ofqual confirmed that students would receive teacher assessment scores according to a similar scope of work this summer.

To minimize the workload on teachers and students, Ofqual today released Teacher Guidelines on how to gather evidence that students have worked during the school year. These guidelines incorporate feedback from teachers and school leaders to be as clear and helpful as possible.

Examinations will be adjusted next summer to recognize educational disruptions during the pandemic and to maximize fairness for students. It includes advanced information on topic selection for some GCSE exams and the focus of other exams to help students review.

The exam bulletin also publishes formulas and equation sheets to assist students in GCSE math and some GCSE science exams, giving students time to familiarize themselves with the exam.

Minister of Education Nadhim Zahawi said:

The exam is the most fair and impartial method of assessment and is scheduled to take place next summer. Plans are underway to test it with adaptations to recognize the impact of the pandemic.

However, schools and families have a foreseeable right to know that we have an emergency plan in place so that students have a safety net, regardless of the course of the pandemic, to qualify and move on to the next level of education or employment.

Ofqual Chief Regulatory Authority, Dr Jo Saxton, said:

Students have shown a lot of resilience in the face of an epidemic.

The backup plan announced today includes teachers and teacher feedback, so students don’t have to worry about what to do. As they prepare to show them what they know and can do, they can focus on what really matters: study and review.

The majority of schools, colleges, and other organizations consulted broadly agreed with the teacher evaluation rating proposals, and more than 70% of people and organizations found it helpful or highly helpful that Ofquals proposed guidelines to assist schools in gathering evidence. agreed to be

Ofquals guidelines explain what schools and colleges must do in advance to obtain evidence for determining grades for use in case the exam is later canceled. Only at that stage, Ofqual and the Examination Board provide guidance on how to determine the rating, quality assurance checks, and preparation for appeals.

Ofqual guidelines require that, in many cases, schools and colleges only need to perform a normal level of assessment, and teachers should avoid over-evaluation.

Advance information about the exams scheduled for next summer will be provided in early February so students can focus on their revisions during the last few months. The timing will continue to be reviewed as the pandemic progresses. The department previously issued emergency guidelines for vocational and technical qualifications.

The government has an ambitious, long-term education recovery plan based on investments of nearly $5 billion to date. It will help children and adolescents make up for lost learning and get them back on track. This includes providing world-class training for teachers, providing tutoring across the country, and extending college hours by 40 hours per year.

