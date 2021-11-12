Fox partners with veteran-owned U.S. company helping homeless heroes get back on their feet





U.S. VETS CEO Steve Peck said the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled the nonprofit to provide telehealth services to U.S. veterans around the world.

In honor of Veterans Day, the American nonprofit VETS has partnered with Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, to launch the “Make Camo Your Cause, “continuing its mission to end veteran homelessness and help heroes return. to civilian life.

CEO Steve Peck on Thursday joined “Mornings with Maria” encouraging people to wear camouflage prints and show veterans “broad community support.”

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Peck said the organization has been able to reach more veterans through telehealth, providing them with assistance all over the world.

“COVID has now introduced telehealth to a large population, so we are reaching veterans beyond our sites,” Peck told Cheryl Casone of FOX Business. “It’s very likely that this help will be available no matter where you are. “

Founded 28 years ago, US VETS was created with a central mission to tackle veteran homelessness, while also addressing employment and mental health issues.

“We have psychologists and social workers who really tackle the issues that made them homeless in the first place so that when they return to the community they are stable, they are independent and they contribute again,” he said. explained Peck.

A grave guard from the 3rd US Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard”, walks before a centennial ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, USA, on Thursday, November 11, 2021 (Alex Brandon / AP Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Veterans Affairs data shows that nearly 38,000 veterans are homeless, representing 9% of the homeless population in the United States.

More than 20,000 former servicemen are supported each year through the US VET, of which about 10% are veterans of the 9/11 war and almost half are veterans of the Vietnam War, according to Peck.

“The issues that plagued my generation still affect this generation,” he noted. “When the soldiers go into battle they are going to be hit and some of them are going to come back and they are going to need our help.”

US VETS CEO Steve Peck on the organization’s mission and in honor of Veterans Day.

Peck stood up for Americans to post a photo in their best camouflage on Veterans Day, or just say “thank you” to any veteran you meet.

“I think it’s important that we recognize the sacrifice the citizens made when they joined the military and fought for us,” Peck said.

