Drag Race UK Series 3: Episode 8 Who Leaves the Brawlers Acting Challenge?





We didn’t see it coming! (Picture: BBC)

WARNING: There are spoilers for RuPauls Drag Race UK Series 3 Episode 8.

This week’s episode of RuPauls Drag Race UK was always tense with only 4 queens left.

However, RuPaul turned the entire competition upside down in a way that no one, including the rest of the contestants, could have predicted.

For their maxi acting challenge, Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday, Vanity Milan and Krystal Versace all played roles in Bra Wars, a Star Wars-inspired film featuring the characters Braberella, She-3P-Hoe, Darth Shader and Baby Yolo. took charge. .

On the runway, the queens were tasked with creating the ultimate scene stealer look, inspired by Cruella De Vil, Oompa Loompa, Halle Berry (BAPS) and Kate Winslets Rose. I wore a nice ensemble.

After all four queens made impressive appearances in the Challenge and Main Stage, RuPaul made a surprising decision that allowed all four queens to advance to the semifinals next week.

kitty <타이타닉>Inspired by the Ellas Darth Shader and Oompa Loompa looks from Braberella and Rose (Photo: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston), they performed once again. (Photo: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

This result was very surprising, especially considering the way the referee announced it.

Because Ru loves what she does, she couldn’t release the big news without a nice teasing.

After thinking the queens could be the bottom two in Werk Room, they came to the conclusion that Vanity and Krystal were the strongest duo.

Krystal had all the stops with She-3P-Hoe relaxing and Cruella (photo: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston), and Vanity was fun when Baby Yolo brought beauty and personality in homage to BAPS. Picture : BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Vermiston)

So you can imagine how they would have felt when Ru announced Vanity as the first contender to be safe from elimination.

The week after Krystal said she was safe, the two strongest queens waited desperately to find out what was going on.

Luckily, Ru quickly rescued them from misfortune, revealing that they are the top two queens of the week and will be lip-syncing to victory. Phew!

After performing Girls Aloud’s Something New lip sync for judges Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and special guest judge Russell Tovey, Ru revealed icing on top of the cake.

Not only were Ella and Kitty named the top two queens of the week, but they were so much fun while lip-syncing that they both got coveted RuPeter badges in a lottery.

We now have a semi-finalist. Who will advance to the finals? We can’t wait to find it.

