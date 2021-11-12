US reportedly warned Europe of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine





The United States is warning its European allies that Russia may consider a potential invasion of Ukraine as the Biden administration monitors a buildup of troops on the border between the two nations, according to a new report.

Bloomberg, citing several people familiar with the situation, reported that U.S. officials have informed their European Union counterparts of their concerns over the situation. The outlet added that the US assessments are based on information that has not yet been shared with European governments, which should happen before any decision on a “collective response” is made.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States was monitoring the region very closely and that it would “also continue to consult closely with its allies and partners on this issue.”

As we have made clear, any escalation or aggression would be of great concern to the United States, ”said Blinken, who spoke alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Blinken said the United States did not know Russia’s intentions, but said Moscow’s game plan had in the past been to invent provocations along its border to justify military intervention.

We have no clarity on Moscow’s intentions, but we do know its playbook, he said. If there are provocations that have been seen, they come from Russia.

Blinken said he was unaware of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions regarding military reinforcement at the border. Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Last week, 15 Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee called on President Biden to increase the amount of lethal aid intended to support the Kiev government in its battle against Russia-backed separatists – as well as to deploy American forces in the Black Sea.

“Russia’s behavior is becoming more and more aggressive, and it has intensified critical rhetoric from Ukraine on topics ranging from Ukraine’s military modernization and military partnerships to Ukraine’s admission into the country. ‘NATO’ reads the letter.

“Your administration cannot ignore Russia’s continued threat to international law and Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

CIA Director William Burns meets with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on November 2, 2021.

Last week, CIA Director William Burns led a US delegation to Moscow, where talks reportedly included a phone call between Burns and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Associated Press reported that the delegation warned senior Russian officials of the potential consequences of any increased threat to Ukraine’s security.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said last week that around 90,000 Russian troops are stationed near the border and in rebel-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied any presence of its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this year, a massive build-up of Russian troops in the west of the country raised concerns in Ukraine and the West. Russian officials said the troops were deployed on maneuvers, presenting them as part of the measures to counter security threats posed by the deployment of NATO forces near Russia’s borders.

With post wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/11/us-reportedly-warns-europe-of-potential-ukraine-invasion-by-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos