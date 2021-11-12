Mexico expect hostile World Cup qualifiers after USMNT work to keep El Tri fans out





Oswaldo Snchez played 15 years for the Mexican national team, making 99 appearances in goal and appearing in three World Cups. Still, two of the toughest games he played during that time were the qualifiers he started in the United States.

The United States is making good use of its host sites, he said in Spanish. They normally take you to play in very cold places, places where it rains. These conditions do not exist in Mexico.

That will be the case again on Friday when the United States hosts Mexico in a World Cup qualifier in Cincinnati, where forecasts point to a wind chill of 39 degrees and a risk of rain at kick-off. . And the weather will not be the extent of home advantage. Mexico, which usually attracts a large number of passionate supporters in the United States, will also face a hostile crowd.

There won’t be many Mexicans, Mexican midfielder Jonathan dos Santos said. The stands are going to be full of Americans.

Since 2011, Mexico has played 97 games in the United States, almost three times as many as they have played in Mexico and almost as many as the United States National Team have played here. Most of these games were hosted by CONCACAF or Soccer United Marketing, based in New York, and took place in gigantic NFL stadiums in front of pro-Mexican crowds of up to 93,000 people.

Compare that to Friday’s game, the sixth straight qualifying game the United States has played with Mexico in Ohio State. Hosted by US Soccer, the match will be played in a 26,000-seat MLS stadium in front of fans who had priority for tickets as members of the US Soccers Insiders program or affiliated fan groups.

When we play against the United States in the Gold Cup or in friendlies, we feel at home, said Dos Santos, the Galaxy captain who has dressed for four of Mexico’s first six qualifiers this year. but was not called up for Friday’s game. It’s very different from playing the playoffs.

Mexico (4-0-2) enter the game leading the United States (3-1-2) by three points to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table, but the Americans can take the advantage halfway of the 14-game tournament if they win by two or more goals.

And the United States is a much different home team. After beating Mexico twice in the United States last summer, in the Nations League final in Denver and the Gold Cup final in Las Vegas, the United States is 5-5-2 against Mexico at home since 2011. They’ve lost only one qualifying game here since. 1972.

In 27 games in Mexico, the United States have won only once and never in qualifying.

Same team, same players, very different results. In football, just like in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location.

United States football fans cheer after the teams beat Mexico at the CONCACAF Nations League Championship on June 6 in Denver.

In the United States, they are taking advantage of conditions that only they have, said Snchez, football analyst for TUDN who will cover Friday’s game from a studio in Mexico City. I’ve never seen the United States play a [qualifier] in Los Angeles, in Houston, in Chicago. Why?

Because there are a lot of Mexicans. Because the climate is closer to that of Mexico.

Another reason the United States is more competitive in the home playoffs is because their players are improving, said Carlos Hermosillo, who has played two World Cups for Mexico and scored in a qualifying game in Mexico. 1997 in Foxborough, Mass., Which ended in a draw.

The advantage is made by his players, very good quality young players who almost all play in Europe, said Hermosillo, who covers the qualifying tournament for Telemundo, in Spanish. The football they play, I like it a lot. Very physical but very technical. Players like [Christian] Pulisic, who knows how to play ball, complicates things for Mexico.

Pulisic will likely only make one appearance on the bench if he plays at all on Friday. Since injuring his ankle in a September qualifying game in Honduras, Pulisic has only played 23 minutes for his club team Chelsea. In his absence, teenager Ricardo Pepi, a national double who chose to play for the United States against Mexico less than three months ago, has stepped up his efforts.

Friday’s game will be his first against his parents’ homeland at the senior level and he said it was one he had been waiting for.

Ricardo Pepi of the United States (16) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his second goal against Jamaica in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on October 7 in Austin, TX.

It’s not just playing for three points. This is a World Cup qualifying game and we were obviously at home, he said. In other games, it’s usually a majority of Mexican fans. It’s going to be important to have the support of our fans.

Mexico, long the most popular soccer team in the United States, will also have a few supporters, but far fewer than usual. Zinuhe Tinoco, who has attended several Mexican games in the United States, estimates there could be as few as 500 fans cheering for El Tri on Friday, about 1 / 100th of the number who attended the Augusts Gold Cup final. in Las Vegas.

Tickets are much more difficult to acquire. And more expensive, said Tinoco, who paid more than $ 600 in the aftermarket for his. It’s definitely a good hit in the wallet.

Not going, however, was never an option.

There are a lot of emotions in these games, he said. It’s one of those things you can say that you went to this game, isn’t it?

Rich Guel, who calls himself coronel, his rank in Pancho Villas Army, the main Mexican fan group in the United States, will also be in Cincinnati after spending $ 400 on his ticket, nearly double what he earned. spent on the flight from Phoenix.

The price of admission is not the only obstacle for Mexican fans, however. The handling of ticket sales by US Soccer means that El Tris supporters will be spread throughout the stadium rather than clustered together, as is the case with most games. This will greatly reduce their impact.

The main thing is to be together. For all other national team games, that’s not a problem. said Guel, who has only missed a handful of Mexico’s games in the United States in the past eight years and has never been in the minority.

We know [why] exactly, he said of the importance of home advantage. We expected it.

Tinoco added: What makes this game different is that every fan in Mexico is forced to scatter in the sea of ​​red, white and blue.

It is not by accident.

When you talk about a World Cup qualifier, having a pro-American audience is really important. And it’s not always easy to be sure, said US coach Gregg Berhalter, who played for the United States in a 2-0 qualifying win over Mexico in 2005, 100 miles away. from I-71 to Columbus. So for us it’s just about understanding what competition the competition is in and trying to have a crowd that’s going to push us and support us and really help us succeed.

We want fans in the stands who will be pro-American supporters. We want the stadium to be noisy. We want the atmosphere to be hectic. Because we know how a good crowd can energize a team.

