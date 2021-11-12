The British countryside is burning with hemp plantations. But how will it help the climate?





The green fields of cannabis scattered across the British countryside may sound like a dream to some. And a nightmare for others. But did you know that it was a common sight in the 19th century? And they are coming back thanks to their carbon-sucking power.

Tarnishing with a brush like marijuana

The cannabis plant was outlawed in England as part of the ‘Dangerous Drugs Act’ of 1928. Cannabis has been used along with marijuana, but the levels of psychoactive compounds (THC) found in the drug vary considerably. weed’.

The ban was replaced in 1993 by strict government regulations. Raised plants still cannot contain more than 2% THC and growers must have an expensive £580 (€678) government issued license.

Despite the lack of state support, more and more farmers in the UK are turning to hemp production for economic and environmental benefits. It is legal for them to sell various hemp products, such as milk and seed powder, to supermarkets and other businesses.

Under the right conditions, hemp absorbs more CO2 than it needs to grow, sequestering 9 to 15 tonnes of CO2 per hectare. According to researchers at the University of Cambridge, this is almost twice the size of a forest of the same size. Could it be the next generation of carbon absorbers?

What do hemp farmers and traders say about the plant’s potential?

Time travelers from the 1800s will be amazed at the number of hemp products available today. Everything from beard oil to snack bars contains hemp and CBD. It’s also the amazing chemical that distinguishes hemp from marijuana.

CBD is extracted from the flower of hemp. However, despite the surrounding wellness boom, this compound cannot currently be grown in the UK. must be imported. This means that the farmer can only harvest the stems and seeds of the plant and must drop or burn the leaves and flowers.

Dave Shaw is Managing Director of Good Hemp in North Devon, one of the UK’s largest suppliers. Of the 1,500 tonnes of hemp seeds used by businesses each year, only 10% is produced in the UK. The rest will be shipped from France and Canada, he told BusinessLive this week.

“It actually has a lot of benefits for the environment, but it’s treated like a dangerous crop,” he said.

Tommy Corbyn, co-founder of the National Hemp Service, explains that in addition to absorbing carbon, “Hemp regenerates the soil in which it grows, cleaning up heavy metals and toxins left behind from other crops.”

“With this in mind, hemp is perfectly suited for restoring farmland between rotations, and the government should encourage farmers to do so.”

Hemp can be used in a variety of sustainable ways. It is used as a protein source in plant-based diets, clothing, biomass and even building materials such as ‘hempcrete’, which continues to sequester CO2.

“Now more than ever, as a nation, we must take immediate action to combat climate change and revitalize our job market and economy. Growing hemp cultivation is one way to address all of these issues at once,” says Corbyn.

How does UK law compare to other European countries?

Land dedicated to hemp production grew 75% in the EU from 2015 to 2019, and the plant is being housed by Britain’s closest neighbors, including France and the Netherlands.

Some countries are going further by decriminalizing all cannabis plants. Last month, the government announced in a “fundamental reorientation of Luxembourg’s drug policy” that adults could grow up to four cannabis per household for personal use. Italy is making similar moves ahead of next year’s referendum.

As more farmers, from Aberdeen to Devon, turn to hemp crops, they hope to see a major shift in British policy.

Good Hemp MD explained, “From our point of view, sending hemp from the South for processing in the North of England adds up to £500 to £800 in logistics costs,” explained Good Hemp MD. However, they must take into account the ‘take’ added to the profit margin.

“Places like France have established cooperatives that share the cost of investing in that infrastructure. What we want to see is government policy backed by grant funds to establish the same.”

Is cannabis really growing so well for the planet?

Hemp cultivation has tremendous potential, but of course it depends on how it is done. Outdoor farming is the most environmentally friendly method, especially since no pesticides are required.

However, most illegal cannabis growers who are forced ‘underground’ tend to do so indoors and maintain a low profile, using artificial lighting from diesel and gasoline generators that sometimes do not have a grid.

“The ban is the root cause of the environmental impact of cannabis agriculture,” Dr Silvagio, an environmental sociologist and professor at the Humboldt Interdisciplinary Marijuana Research Institute (HIIMR) in the US, told Euronews Green last year.

Dr Dominic Corva, Co-Director of HIIMR, said, “Legalization combined with environmental policy has the potential to benefit the environment. But he saw “giant warehouses full of cannabis grow to a scale that shouldn’t have happened” as he changed the path of water in rivers under drought conditions.

In some current forms, growing industrial cannabis does more harm than good. However, hemp is a hardy plant and can be grown in dry climates that require little water and in many types of soil.

More research on the UK market is needed and it is time to review the regulations as the island becomes a hotspot for hemp cultivation.

“I want to have a hemp farm in the UK that one day puts sustainability first, minimizes mileage, creates jobs for the community and produces its own CBD,” says Corbyn. “That’s a dream.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/green/2021/11/11/the-uk-countryside-is-ablaze-with-hemp-farms-but-how-do-they-help-the-climate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos