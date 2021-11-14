Britain must be prepared for war with Russia, Army Chief of Staff | army





The outgoing chief of staff of the British Army has said the military will have to prepare for war with Russia after recent tensions in Eastern Europe, but he doesn’t think Vladimir Putin really wants a hot war with the West.

General Nick Carter said Russia now poses a greater threat in Eastern Europe than it did when he assumed the role eight years ago because he gave a series of interviews before resigning as chief of defense at the end of this month.

He clearly hoped there would be no war with Russia and he did not believe Russia wanted a physical war, but said NATO should be prepared.

He spoke amidst signs of being stranded in refugee camps on the border between Poland and Russia’s ally Belarus and that Russian troops could rally along the Ukrainian border.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss urged Putin this weekend to intervene in the shameful manufacturing migrant crisis on the Polish border with allies Belarus. Western countries have accused Belarus of bringing people to the EU into its borders, while Poland is refusing entry.

Former MI6 officer Christopher Steele said he believes Moscow is at war with Britain and its allies.

Commenting on these views on Sunday’s Sky News Trevor Phillips, Carter said: Russia will probably view its global strategic context as a continuing struggle to apply all means of state power to achieve its goals. But by doing so, [the Russians] I don’t want to start a hot war.

Yes, in a way I think he’s right. The question, of course, is how you define war. As a soldier, I tend to define war as actual combat and the act of combat. And I don’t think they want that.

I think they want to try to achieve their goals in a more subtle way.

He later told the BBC Ones The Andrew Marr Show that Russia is in a hybrid playbook that links misinformation with destabilization. The idea of ​​pushing migrants to the borders of the European Union is a classic example of that kind.

He said the situation at the border between Belarus and Ukraine is most likely a distraction that the Russian government has been doing for years, years.

When asked if it could turn into a gunfight, Carter said. I think we need to stay vigilant and ensure that deterrence prevails, and critically we need to ensure that there is unity in the NATO alliance and that no gaps arise on our collective stand.

Carter also admitted that the situation in Afghanistan was not good after arguing that the group had changed when the Taliban took over in August and that space should be given to form a government.

He said he had a gruesome image of a potential humanitarian crisis and acknowledged that the Taliban had a lot to change. However, he still claims that the Taliban are different from 2001, and that the moderates are claiming to be a different kind of Taliban, perhaps personally.

Admiral Tony Radakin, 55, will take over as commander-in-chief of the Navy, and Carter is due to resign later this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/nov/14/uk-must-be-ready-for-war-with-russia-says-armed-forces-chief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos