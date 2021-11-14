US military hid airstrikes that killed dozens in Syria: Report | News from ISIL / ISIL





The New York Times investigation reveals that up to 64 women and children may have been killed in the air raids of March 2019.

The U.S. military covered up the 2019 air raids in Syria that killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, in the battle against ISIL (ISIL), The New York Times reported on Saturday.

The two back-to-back airstrikes near the town of Baghuz were ordered by a classified US special operations unit tasked with ground operations in Syria, according to the report.

The newspaper said the US Central Command, which oversaw US air operations in Syria, recognized the attacks for the first time this week and said they were justified.

In a statement on Saturday, the central command reiterated its account to the newspaper that 80 people were killed in the attacks, including 16 ISIL fighters and four civilians. The military said it was not clear whether the other 60 people were civilians, in part because the women and children could have been fighters.

In Saturday’s statement, the military said the attacks were in self-defense, proportionate, and that appropriate steps had been taken to exclude the presence of civilians.

We abhor the loss of innocent life and take all possible measures to prevent it. In this case, we have self-reported and investigated the strike based on our own evidence and take full responsibility for the unintentional loss of life, the central command said.

The number of civilians among the 60 dead could not be determined as several armed women and at least one armed child were seen in the video of the events, he said, adding that the majority of the 60 were probably fighters.

The central command said the attacks took place as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting ISIS were under heavy fire and at risk of being invaded and the SDF reported that the area was free of civilians.

The Inspector General of the US Department of Defense opened an investigation into the incident on March 18, 2019, but his report was ultimately stripped of all mention of the bombing and a full and independent investigation was never occurred, according to the Times.

The newspaper said its report was based on confidential documents and descriptions of classified reports, as well as interviews with staff directly involved.

An Air Force lawyer present at the operations center at the time ruled that the attacks were possible war crimes and then alerted the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Services Committee of the Senate when no action was taken, the Times said.

