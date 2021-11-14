SIRVA: People who can’t move their arms in pain after covid vaccine





Dozens of people suffer from vaccine-related SIRVA shoulder injuries after coronavirus vaccine (Photo: Courtesy)

The second vaccine was completely different from the first. I remember Mary Goodwin, a retired schoolteacher. It was very painful when vaccinated. When the needle went in, I screamed and the young man who got the injection apologized.

Mary, 68, has suffered intolerable pain after receiving a coronavirus vaccine in recent months, and is one of dozens, many struggling for treatment or answers.

A former middle school English teacher in London said that as soon as she received her second jab in April of this year, she experienced excruciating pain even though the first was fine.

She told Metro.co.uk. I immediately left the hospital to go home. My whole arm was sore and itchy. From that point on, I experienced constant pain and significant loss of arm and shoulder movement, but slowly recovered.

After several weeks of suffering from persistent pain and reduced mobility in her left arm, Mary eventually discovered through her own research that she had a condition called SIRVA, which refers to a vaccine-related shoulder injury.

Basically, SIRVA can occur when the vaccine is injected into the wrong part of your forearm. It is intended to enter the deltoid muscle, but if you inject too much it can hit the joint and if you inject too little it can hit the nerve.

This can lead to complications including bursitis, frozen shoulder, loss of mobility and pain, and can significantly affect the daily lives of those affected.

As the artist Mary explained: I can do it physically because it affected my ability to draw on my right arm, but the pain in my left arm paralyzes my energy and creativity, making it harder to produce art or physically harder. Move stuff in the studio.

Mary Goodwin, 68, said she felt excruciating pain as soon as she got the injection (Photo: Courtesy)

I know that if I type things in, my arms will hurt as a result. I also cannot raise my arms high enough to need help with washing my armpits, turning on lights, and putting on clothes such as coats or jumpers.

Carrie Holness, 50, received her second Covid-19 vaccine at Metro.co.uk in Swindon, Wiltshire in June. Unlike Mary, there were no immediate side effects, but from the next day her normal life went downhill.

Every movement was painful and I tried to make me cry, she remembered.

I was able to open the front passenger door of the car with a good arm, but once I got in, I literally couldn’t move my arm to close it and my husband had to wear a seat belt for me.

Our local hospital is a 5 minute drive from us but it was the most extremely painful car trip I have ever experienced.

See More: Coronavirus

After the examination, I was sent home and told to take a codeine pain reliever and contact my GP if symptoms do not improve within a few days.

However, a senior sales manager claimed that when she first contacted her doctor, she was told the vaccine couldn’t do this to her.

After several months of fighting with another GP and eventually going private, Carrie is slowly regaining her arm movement and seeing pain relief with the help of osteopathy and cortisone injections.

She added that it has been really tough physically, emotionally and mentally after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and shoulder injury.

I was no longer able to do most of the things I was able to do before, and I often cried out of sheer frustration at the constant pain and feeling so exhausted, lack of concentration, and feeling utterly discouraged, depressed and useless.

Carrie Holness, 50, said her normal life has become difficult after her second COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: Courtesy)

Another patient, Antonia Bartley, said she was experiencing extreme physical pain after her first COVID-19 vaccination in June.

The 52-year-old medical biochemist from Buckinghamshire told Metro.co.uk:

The pain is still excruciating. Taking off your top, getting dressed, taking off your bra, unlocking your car door or not fastening your seat belt, putting on your coat is a nightmare.

I’m worried about this and it’s bad for my mental health.

My GP said I was out of luck. What does that mean? I didn’t play the lottery or bingo when I went for the vaccine.

Antonia, a mother of three, says she currently works part-time on a farm but may have to quit because she can’t do manual labor.

52-year-old Antonia Bartley said she suffered from extreme physical pain after her first COVID-19 attack (Photo: Credit)

My employer knows I’m in pain, so now I mostly stay on the tiller and do things that don’t involve lifting, she added.

I don’t know how long I’ll be able to do it because I don’t think it’s fair to other people who have to lift things for me.

A freedom of information request to the Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), which guarantees the safety of pharmaceuticals and vaccines in the UK in June, found 71 SIRVA reports in adults as of that date.

There were fewer than 10 reports per year in 2018, 2019 and 2020, but this rose to 57 in the first half of 2021 alone.

Reports included all injection-related injuries, but the majority were caused by Covid-19 jabs, and more than three-quarters of those affected were women.

Beginning this September, training documents for healthcare workers also emphasize the importance of getting the right injection site to avoid shoulder injuries.

These results already suggest that SIRVA is becoming a bigger problem due to the growing number of immunizations, but there are several Facebook groups with hundreds of members in the UK and around the world, and more people who haven’t reported a problem are suffering. can indicate .

Antonia said she may have to quit her job because she can’t do manual labor (Photo: Courtesy)

Mary said she talked about her experience because many people fear not being aware of the existence of SIRVA, especially if the GP didn’t mention it.

She added: SIRVA is well known in the US, Canada and Australia, but for some reason it is not in the UK.

So, when you visit your GP, physical therapist or consultant, take your SIRVA information with them and warn them about the condition if they don’t know. Don’t be fooled.

Along with the other women in the story, Mary has repeatedly stressed that she is not anti-vaccine, but she hopes to raise awareness in the medical community so that this doesn’t happen in the future and that immunizations can be educated to avoid SIRVA. I want

She explained that if there are going to be more vaccines for every booster jab, new variant jab, etc. in the future, as possible, then why people are reluctant to get vaccinated should be minimized as much as possible. .

Mary wants to raise awareness of SIRVA in the public and in the medical community (Photo: Credit)

When news comes out that SIRVA is a possible outcome of vaccination, people can accept the vaccine offer.

Therefore, it is important to resolve the issue quickly before it affects your vaccine use.

Medicine Direct’s clinical director and pharmacist, Hussain Abdeh, provided some advice to people who may suffer from SIRVA.

He told Metro.co.uk: SIRVA is a problem when the Covid vaccine is injected into the shoulder joint. This creates an inflammatory process that damages musculoskeletal structures.

With SIRVA, I have difficulty moving my arm and I also have pain in my shoulder. These symptoms usually appear within 48 hours after vaccination.

To manage your symptoms, you can start by taking a pain reliever such as ibuprofen.

Hussain Abdeh has provided some advice for people who may suffer from SIRVA (Photo: Medicine Direct)

Your doctor may suggest using a prescription drug if over-the-counter drugs aren’t enough.

Rest is the most important element of SIRVA treatment. This problem often causes inflammation, so you need to give your muscles, tendons, and ligaments time to recover. Resting your body can help treat problems and improve recovery.

Physical therapy can also help improve muscle strength and achieve a better range of motion.

A spokesperson for MHRA said: MHRA continues to monitor all potential adverse events reported to us, including shoulder injuries associated with vaccine administration, along with other potential reactions reported to us.

MHRA encourages anyone who thinks they have experienced an adverse reaction from the Covid-19 vaccine to report through the Coronavirus Yellow Card.

NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) did not wish to comment.

