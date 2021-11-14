Exact date snow will hit the UK with a ‘-11C deep freeze’ expected to last five days.





It may have felt like an unusually mild November weekend, but the British need to prepare for the coming Arctic storm.

So far, the temperature has hit 14C this week, and tomorrow will be even colder, The Mirror reported.

WXCharts’ map shows the snow on the front is heading towards England, which will hit Scotland first by the middle of next week.

Express said snow could fall in northwest Scotland until Wednesday 17th November, according to the latest maps. This is good news for the rest of the UK.

According to the map, there is a chance of snow in Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of northern England until 23 November. And WXCharts shows that it could snow the next day even in southeast England.

WXCharts predicts that temperatures could drop between -7C and -11C for that week.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Ros told the Express: “From 17 to 22 November, the snow threat appears to be normal year-round, suggesting a potential for snow accumulation in the highlands of northern England and Scotland.

Arctic explosion could hit Britain in days

“We have to watch the cold wave that is likely to move to Eastern Europe early next week.

“If it bleeds west towards England (the core of the cold remains in Eastern Europe), temperatures will be slightly below normal during this period.”

Snow showers are expected from mid-March to early December.

Weather Bureau weather in the Western Midlands

The Bureau of Meteorology has convinced people that winter showers are completely normal at this time of year.

However, the traffic jams and travel chaos seem likely to be triggered by an ice storm engulfing the country.

Tonight

Clouds and clear spells mix this evening, forming fog and mist masses early in the morning. getting chilly in place. Minimum temperature 4C.

Monday

Fog and fog will gradually clear but will persist in some areas and will be chilly here. Elsewhere it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some rain through the evening. Maximum temperature 12C.

Tuesday-Thursday Outlook

On Tuesday, it is initially damp and cloudy with a drizzle, then gradually brightens. It’s a sunny, cool Wednesday with a few showers. Cloudy again on Thursday.

