Please save us: refugees risk death on the border between Poland and Belarus | Migration news





Thousands of refugees and migrants trying to enter the European Union are stranded along the Belarusian border, with Poland denying them entry amid a stalemate with Belarus. Fears for their safety are growing amid freezing conditions, a lack of life-saving supplies and medical care and a wave of deaths on both sides of the border. Nidal Ibrahim, a Syrian refugee stranded at the border, tells Al Jazeeras Sara Cincurova about the suffering he and others have endured. Here is his story in his own words.

I am Nidal Ibrahim from Aleppo, I am 37 years old and I am dying.

I, my friend Muhammad and his four children came to the Belarusian border with other refugees. We were hoping to reach Europe, but now we are stuck in forests without water, drinking in swamps, without any food. The outside temperature is -5 or -7.

I am only alive because I also have three children who stayed with my wife in Turkey. For their sake, I must survive. I love them and miss them a lot.

I usually can’t sleep because of the cold and the rain, but when I do, I dream about my wife and kids and how we could live together in a safe place. I dream that my children go to school. But at any time, I can die.

In the woods we have no shelter. The four children of my friend Muhammad are with us. I cannot describe the state they are in. They are hungry and they cannot sleep. Either someone pities us or we die.

Before the war in Syria, I worked as a teacher and principal of a primary school. My wife and I left Syria after losing some of our loved ones. The war in Syria destroyed everything we dreamed of.

My wife studied law, but circumstances did not allow her to complete her studies in Syria. We got married and had three children, two girls and a boy.

When we first fled Syria, we tried to cross the Turkish border. We stayed at the border for 24 days. On October 9, 2014, we finally entered Turkey.

I stayed in Turkey for a long time with my family, but my financial situation deteriorated after they fired me from work.

I was working in agriculture at that time: I had low wages and much less work in the winter because of the rain and bad weather. So I decided to go to Libya and from Libya across the sea to Europe, but I couldn’t make the crossing because of the armed groups operating in Libya.

Then I heard that the road to Europe would open up through Belarus. I hoped that I would reach Europe and that my wife and children would join me later, to live a safe and dignified life.

I bought a visa and a plane ticket with a Belarusian company on an online office for $ 800. I was told it would cost me an additional $ 500 to enter Poland. But when I arrived at the Polish border by car, my tragedy began. It was October 5.

At the border, I saw people dying of hunger, thirst and cold, but there was nothing I could do. I was now fleeing death.

At the moment we usually sleep on the ground among the trees, but it is very cold. We can’t sleep. Sometimes we can start a fire, and sometimes we can’t, because of the rain.

We have been pushed back and forth by the Polish authorities and the Belarusian army. The Polish authorities took our SIM cards from us. There’s nowhere to go from here now.

Our feet are injured and we are in pain. We can never rest.

Even today, I did not sleep because the temperature was too low. But yesterday we found a bag with some bread and milk in it. Thank God.

It is very sad when we die of cold and hunger at the gates of Europe. I have nothing more to say, but I am sad for my country, which is being destroyed by [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad.

At the moment, I can only think about my children and how I should stay alive. I speak with them and my wife on WhatsApp; I have the impression that they have lost everything too.

I should have said goodbye when I left Turkey. It was perhaps the last time I saw them.

Please help me live. Please someone save us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/14/please-save-us-refugees-face-death-at-poland-belarus-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos