UK ports warn supply chain crisis could last until 2023

The British Ports Authority (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, has warned that the supply chain crisis could last until 2023.

ABP CEO Henrik Pedersen told The Sunday Times: There is also a shortage of truck drivers in the UK and other countries, so the problem is in transport sections and road sections.”

The stimulus package over the past 18 months has strained global supply chains, resulting in container shortages and consequently higher prices for moving goods.

Adding to the global problem the Brexit-induced HGV driver shortage has forced shipping giant Maersk to divert ships from Felixstowe to European ports.

A growing shortage of truck drivers in the UK means it takes about 10 days for Felixstowe to unload a shipment, said David Jinks, head of consumer research at home delivery company Parcelhero. This is why Maersk chose to avoid Felixstowe by using EU ports to land goods destined for the UK. This will add a new delay, especially if Brexit checks are in place.

City AM reports that the global supply chain crisis is not only affecting the shipping industry, but is also hampering the country’s economic growth.

ONS recently found that the UK economy grew 1.3% between July and September, down 5.5% from the previous three months. It is also lagging behind other G7 countries such as France and Italy due to ongoing problems and shortages of manpower.

Supply chain problems are also shared by consumers and 90% of Britons are concerned that these problems will continue.

According to data released by Oracle, 70% of consumers will be more willing to buy from brands that use artificial intelligence to manage their supply chains, and 85% of shoppers under the age of 35 will change labels instead of waiting for products. arrival.

Our supply chain is global, but technology allows us to manage it anywhere in the world, anticipate disruptions and keep our customers up-to-date in real time to stay ahead.” said Emma Sutton, Oracle’s EMA, Chief Customer Office, Consulting, and Business Innovation.

Britain’s recovery flickers in the face of supply chain disruption, leaving the economy behind its G7 rivals.

