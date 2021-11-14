Summit County skiers and snowboarders named to U.S. ski and snowboard teams ahead of Olympic qualifying events





Chase Blackwell, resident of Dillon and native of Longmont, throws his fist in the air after completing his run in the Buttermilk Ski Area superpipe in the World Cup Olympic Winter Games qualifier 2021 Land Rover Grand Prix 2021 in Aspen.Mike Dawsy / US Snowboard Team

The U.S. ski and snowboard team has been selected for the 2021-22 competitive season as the team continues to prepare for qualifying events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Six athletes will represent Summit County from among those selected for the team.

Chase Blackwell and Taylor Gold, who both train and live in Summit County, have been nominated for the US professional snowboard team in the halfpipe competition. Blackwell and Gold will be joined by quadruple Olympian Shaun White as they all vie for their ticket to Beijing.

In the disciplines of slopestyle and big air, Summit local and gold medalist Red Gerard was selected alongside Chris Corning, who also lives in Silverthorne.

Two Summit athletes will join the ranks of the US ski team.

Jay Riccomini, originally from Port Matilda, Pa. But training with Team Summit, will be part of the slopestyle and big air freeski rookie squad.

Camden Palmquist of Team Summit will join the US Alpine Ski Development Team for the 2021-2022 season.

Copper Mountain will host two Olympic qualifying events: the Toyota Grand Prix from December 8 to 11 and the Winter Dew Tour from December 16 to 19.

Both events, which are free to the public, will give winter sports fans the chance to see the US ski and snowboard team up close and personal as they compete for nomination to the team. US Olympic 2022.

A full list of athletes who have been named to the US Ski and Snowboard Team is available on the US Ski and Snowboard website, USSkiAndSnowboard.org.

Snowboarder Red Gerard stars in new Burtons film One World, which hits Amazon Prime Video on November 17.Aaron Blatt / Burton

