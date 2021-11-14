Lessons from the 2021 election for the 2022 electionExBulletin





New York voters strongly rejected two voting measures that would have expanded access to voting in the state. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images .

Pick any electoral truism, and the 2021 election earlier this month may have killed it.

Is Making Voting Easy a Death Sentence for the Republican Party? Nope.

Postal voting is a slam-dunk for Democrats? Not so fast.

The U.S. electoral system is in the midst of radical change, as state lawmakers propose and pass a series of laws restricting and expanding the vote, and candidates navigate an electorate where a significant portion of voters believe the whole of the process is rigged.

Last week’s elections gave us our first glimpses of this new playing field in 2022 and beyond:

1) New York, New York

The governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey received all the attention, but election experts were most shocked by New York’s results.

Voters in the state flatly rejected two ballot proposals that would have allowed voter registration on the same day and postal voting without excuse in future elections.

Both reforms are fairly common in the United States at this point, with 20 states allowing same-day registration and at least 34 states allowing postal voting without excuse, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“Mail voting without excuse is a common reform now,” said Paul Gronke, professor of political science and early voting expert at Reed College. “I would have assumed New Yorkers would have voted for convenience, ease and access.”

But Americans’ confidence in postal voting has waned since the start of the pandemic, in large part due to misinformation about fraud.

Election fraud has never been shown to be a widespread or significant problem in the U.S. election, and experts and officials from both parties say the 2020 election was one of the best-run elections in U.S. history. .

In April 2020, a Pew Research Center poll found overwhelming bipartisan support for all Americans to demand a mail-in vote without an excuse.

But former President Donald Trump has spent the past 18 months falsely complaining about the safety of postal ballots, and that rhetoric has had a noticeable effect, especially on what Republicans think of the voting method. .

In order for the mail-in ballot question to appear on the ballot, it had to be referred twice by the New York State Legislature.

Gronke noted that in 2019, in the first vote, 75% of Republican members of the legislature voted in favor, but in 2021, only 32% did.

“I don’t know what’s going on in the minds of these lawmakers, but I think a good guess would be the ex-president’s message,” Gronke said.

The results of the New York election, however, raise the question of whether Trump’s campaign against postal voting has also had an effect on Democrats’ opinion on the matter.

Less than 40% of voters voted yes on the issue of postal voting this month, in a state where Joe Biden won 60% of the vote last November.

“There was a very intense campaign from the opposition basically saying that it would lead to voter fraud, that it would be bad for voters in New York State,” said Jennifer Wilson, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of New York. “I think it really scared people, regardless of their party affiliation.”

Republicans across the state have spent millions on a “vote no” campaign, while the state Democratic Party chairman said in an interview last week that his organization had spent no money on educating them. voters on polling matters.

This lack of voter education showed it, said Caitlin Brimmer, who worked in the polls in Brooklyn on election day.

“I saw a lot of people looking at their ballots, looking at the questions in surprise,” Brimmer said. “A lot of people have been like, ‘Will my vote still count if I don’t answer? “”

More than 11% of voters left the question blank without an excuse, according to the latest results from the State Board of Elections.

For Amber McReynolds, a former local election official who started the National Vote at Home Institute, the lesson from 2021 is that thanks to the rhetoric and misinformation around voting, nothing can be taken for granted, even in a state dominated by Democrats.

“When you’re not educating the public on what they’re voting for, it’s a good way to lose anything fast,” McReynolds said.

2) For Republicans, easy access to ballots might not be so scary

For years, this was hardly said.

Then last year, as states moved quickly to expand voting options in response to the pandemic, Trump said what has been clear for some time now: Many Republicans fear higher voter turnout. does mean trouble for the Republican Party.

“THE CORRESPONDENCE VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR BIG REPUBLIC PARTY,” Trump tweeted in May.

In an appearance on Fox and Friends earlier in the spring, Trump spoke of reforms that could lead to “voting levels that, if you ever accepted it, you would never have an elected Republican in this country again.”

Political scientists and voting experts have long argued that a high turnout gives no advantage to either party, and the result in Virginia clearly showed this.

“This election has shown that these reforms do not benefit one side over the other,” McReynolds said. “They benefit all voters. And then it’s up to the campaigns to articulate their message.”

Since the last governor’s race in 2017, Virginia has implemented automatic voter registration, no-excuse postal voting, ballot boxes, as well as waived its requirement for voters to present identification with photo to vote.

All of this helped turnout to record highs: over half a million more people voted this year than in 2017, meaning turnout increased by over 25%.

And a Republican won.

3) Trump is not leaving, and neither are the “integrity” issues

Glenn Youngkin won the governorship in Virginia, a state that went to Biden by 10 points, while walking a tightrope on voting matters.

He waited until he secured the Republican gubernatorial nomination before acknowledging that Biden was the rightful winner in the 2020 election.

And he called for election audits in the fall, at a time when Republicans in other states were using the term “audit” to cast doubt on the 2020 election. Virginia already performs annual election audits.

Gronke, of Reed College, said it is clear that most Republican candidates see their political futures tied to Trump and, by proxy, will feel pressure in 2022 to repeat his false claims about voter fraud or at the very least. signal sympathy for these ideas.

A Reuters analysis this fall of the candidates vying to be top election officials in five swing states, for example, found that 10 of the 15 candidates running for the Republican primaries either “said the 2020 election was stolen. or requested that their state’s findings be invalidated or subjected to further investigation. “

“It’s a strategy to shoot [Trump’s] base, keep them close, keep them voting with the Republican Party, ”Gronke said. “Unfortunately, it is also deeply corrosive and damaging to the future of American democracy. And it’s just really hard to see politicians putting their personal political ambitions ahead of American democracy. “

Polls show Republican voters are also following suit. A recent NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll found that only a third of Republicans trust US elections

