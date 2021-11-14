Warning for California COVID-19 spike from children in the UK





Unvaccinated youth have been the driving force behind the stubbornly persistent Delta surge in the UK, a potential warning sign for California if immunization rates in this age group do not improve significantly, health experts warn.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said unvaccinated children aged 10-14 are leading the epidemic in the UK, with a much higher incidence in this age group than in any other group.

Rutherford cited data from The New York Times analysis in mid-October that found school-age children in the UK are 15 times more likely to contract the virus than those aged 80. The analysis shows that the UK ended compulsory mask wearing in mid-July, and officials did not recommend vaccinating children aged 12-15 until mid-September, four months after vaccination became available in the US.

The spike in coronavirus cases in the UK did not rise sharply from mid-June to mid-July, then declined sharply before peaking into a second yo-yo in mid-October. Although there have been signs of a slight decline since mid-March, cases are well above pre-Delta levels.

Rutherford said at a recent UC San Francisco campus forum that the virus continues to spread in the UK due to a lack of vaccination among a wide range of youth as COVID restrictions are lifted.

This is the result of vaccination failure. And the population that has failed to be vaccinated is young adolescents, Rutherford said. It is mainly driven by young people and has just launched a new campaign for vaccinations between 12 and 15 years old. And only 21% of them are now fully vaccinated.

Vaccination of children is urgent as COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to rise in parts of California. Health officials have long expected an increase as the weather gets colder and more people gather indoors.

Unfortunately, what we predicted is when people enter the [hospitalization] Orange County’s Deputy Secretary of Health, Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong said rates could actually increase. And although vaccination rates are high, more people who are not yet vaccinated are needed to get vaccinated.

The UK’s challenge shows that overall immunization efforts better than California are still not high enough for herd immunity when continued coronavirus transmission is halted.

According to Our World in Data, in the UK, 67% of the population has been vaccinated. In California, 62% of the population is vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate across the United States is 59%.

Children and teenagers have become the leading cause of coronavirus infection in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Data released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health showed that among all pediatric groups, children aged 5 to 11 years had the highest weekly rate of new coronavirus infection, and adolescents aged 12 to 17 had the lowest rate.

These changes in the teens and [previously] County Public Health Commissioner Barbara Ferrer said the vaccine could not be vaccinated to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

However, unvaccinated teens have also been a big driver of coronavirus transmission. According to LA County data.

The role of children in spreading infection is very real. And the wave of infections that can occur if children are not protected is tragically very real, Ferrer said recently.

Los Angeles County health data shows that the incidence of coronavirus among unvaccinated 12-17 year-olds is about a third higher than that of unvaccinated young adults, the group with the highest number of previous coronavirus infections.

Ferrer said unvaccinated teens now have the highest incidence among all groups of all age groups that have long been eligible to be vaccinated.

Only 65% ​​of 12-17 year olds in LA County have been vaccinated. In contrast, 73% of LA County residents age 16 and older and 86% of people 65 years and older were fully vaccinated.

Orange County, where only 62% of 12-17 year-olds are vaccinated, is following a similar trend. In summer, the highest incidence of coronavirus among adolescents under the age of 18 years of age was teenage years and older. More recently, children aged 4 to 9 years had a higher incidence than the oldest teenagers and had an incidence similar to that of middle-aged adults.

Chinsio-Kwong shows that vaccination works because statistics show that vaccination among teens has helped reduce the incidence. But they are also showing how essential it is to reduce the spread of coronavirus among children in order to be completely free from the epidemic, experts said.

Many health officials, including Rutherford, said communities would need to vaccinate a significant number of children to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

Rutherford said a relatively large percentage of unvaccinated youth in Los Angeles County is sufficient to sustain transmission. And I think many of the increases reported statewide are being driven numerically by the Los Angeles case. This case appears disproportionately in this age category.

Obstinately high levels of propagation also risk creating dangerous new strains like the Delta that has sparked the latest fad in California.

There is always the possibility to dominate the more destructive variants. And we all had a terrible time last November, December and January. Ferrer said at a recent briefing.

California’s coronavirus case rate is now higher than a month ago when the state averaged about 5,500 new cases per day. Most recently, an average of about 6,300 new cases were reported each day.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has remained stagnant between 3,500 and 3,800 over the past month. That’s well below the delta high of about 8,400 hospitalizations on August 31, but well above the pre-delta low of 915 on June 12.

There is still hope that some areas will be able to avoid a devastating winter tsunami, and rates could remain stable or fall. But Chinsio-Kwong said everyone in our community needs to be really careful and careful.

Health officials say the emergence of delta mutations in particular is making it known that children can be effective spreaders of the coronavirus, unlike when adults were the primary spreaders of the virus in the early days of the epidemic.

Chinsio-Kwong said children can become infected and show no symptoms, but can still transmit the virus. This can be a problem for family and friends.

Therefore, she said, there is a possibility of passing it on to high-risk grandparents or immunocompromised family members. To get together safely, she added, everyone must be vaccinated if they are eligible.

She said unvaccinated people are at a particularly high risk of becoming super spreaders because when they become infected, they spread the virus at a much higher rate than vaccinated people and have a breakthrough infection.

State data shows that unvaccinated Californians are roughly 7 times more likely to contract COVID-19, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 17 times more likely to die from disease.

Although children have a lower risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 than adults, they remain the leading cause of death nationwide. In the 12 months through October 2, 66 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from COVID-19. this age group.

