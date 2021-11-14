Former Japanese princess leaves for the United States with her commoner husband





TOKYO (AP) A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her college boyfriend arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple sought happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that criticized their romance.

The departure of Mako Komuro, former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, was broadcast live by major Japanese broadcasters, showing them boarding a plane amid a flurry camera flashes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Photos posted online showed the couple arriving at JFK Airport.

Kei Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University Law School, works at a New York law firm. He has yet to pass his bar exam, further news local media used to attack him, although it is common to pass after several attempts.

I love Mako, he told reporters last month after recording their wedding in Tokyo. They did so without a wedding banquet or any of the other usual celebratory rituals.

I want to live the only life I have with the person I love, he said.

Although Japan appears modern in many ways, values ​​regarding family relationships and the status of women are often seen as somewhat archaic, rooted in feudal practices.

These views were accentuated in the public reaction to the wedding. Some Japanese feel they have a say in these matters because taxpayer dollars support the imperial family system.

Other princesses married commoners and left the palace. But Mako is the first to spark such a public outcry, including a frenzied backlash on social media and in local tabloids.

Speculation ranged from whether the couple could afford to live in Manhattan, how much money Kei Komuro would earn and whether the former princess would end up supporting her husband financially.

Mako is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, who also married a commoner, Masako. Masako often suffered mentally in the cloistered and orderly life of the imperial family. The negative media coverage surrounding Mako’s wedding gave him what palace doctors described last month as a form of traumatic stress disorder.

The story continues

Former Emperor Akihito, the father of the current Emperor, was the first member of the Imperial family to marry a commoner. His father was the emperor under whom Japan fought in World War II.

The family holds no political power but serves as a symbol of the nation, attends ceremonies and visits disaster areas, and remains relatively popular.

The loss of the royal status of Makos comes from the law of the imperial house, which only allows male succession. Only royal men have familiar names, while female members of the Imperial family have only titles and must leave if they marry commoners.

Mako is the daughter of the Emperor’s younger brother, and her 15-year-old brother is expected to eventually become Emperor.

The former princess’s wedding, announced in 2017, was complicated by a financial dispute involving Kei Komuros’ mother. This issue was recently settled, according to the Kyodo press service.

When Kei Komuro returned from the United States in September, the couple reunited for the first time in three years. They met while attending Tokyo International Christian University ten years ago.

By announcing their marriage, the former princess, museum curator, clarified her choice.

He’s someone I can’t live without, she said. Marriage is that decision we need to live, staying true to our hearts.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

___

This story corrects that the princess relinquished her royal status, not the throne.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/japans-former-princess-leaves-us-030419635.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos