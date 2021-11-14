U.S. bishops set to debate Biden’s eligibility for communion





US President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmond Catholic Church after attending services in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, United States on November 6, 2021. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

Nov. 14 (Reuters) – Catholic bishops across the United States are expected to reconsider this week whether President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights should prevent him from receiving Communion, an issue that has deepened divisions in the church since the Democrat took office.

At a conference Nov. 15-18 in Baltimore, bishops are to vote on a document clarifying the meaning of Holy Communion, a central sacrament of faith. A committee drafted the document after the June bishops’ conference, where they debated whether to take a stand on the eligibility of prominent Catholics such as Biden – whose political actions they say contradict the teaching of the church – to receive communion.

Biden, the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, said he personally opposes abortion but supports a woman’s right to choose. He is committed to protecting abortion rights in the face of increasingly restrictive laws enacted by states; last month, his administration asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

The issue has divided the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and pitted more conservative Catholics against those who support the president’s views. Some 55% of Catholics believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to 59% of the general population, according to a Pew Research survey in April.

The debate has been divisive as the church struggles to maintain a fractured membership. Nearly 20% of American Catholics have left church in the past two decades, according to a Gallup poll in March, as sexual abuse scandals involving predatory priests emerged and members grew. disagreement on social issues.

Biden met privately with Pope Francis at the Vatican last month and later said the Pope told him he was a “good Catholic” who can receive Communion.

Ahead of that meeting, Pope Francis, whose liberal theology has upset many conservative Catholics since his election in 2013, appeared to criticize American bishops for dealing with the issue politically rather than pastorally.

“Communion is not a price for the perfect.… Communion is a gift, the presence of Jesus and his Church,” said the Pope, adding that bishops should show “compassion and tenderness” with Catholic politicians who support the right to abortion.

THE DOCUMENT

At a virtual meeting in June, the bishops decided to draft a document on the meaning of communion and debated how it should explicitly define who is eligible to receive the sacrament. During the debate, some conservative bishops argued that the conference had a duty to rebuke politicians like Biden whom they accuse of violating Church teachings, and they called for a stricter eligibility standard. Others warned against using the Eucharist as a political weapon.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades, chair of the conference’s Doctrine Committee, described the upcoming document at a roundtable in September, saying it would remind Catholics of the importance of the sacrament. He did not say whether he would indicate who should be considered worthy of receiving Communion.

A draft of the document, released earlier this month by Catholic bulletin The Pillar, does not mention Biden’s or any politician’s name, but states that “those who exercise some form of public authority bear the responsibility particular to embody the church “. He says Catholics who live in a state of “mortal sin” without repentance should not receive Communion, but does not say who should sit in judgment.

In 2004, the conference issued a statement that individual bishops could decide to deny Communion to Catholic politicians who supported the right to abortion.

A conference spokeswoman declined to say whether the draft published by The Pillar was the same one the bishops were to discuss and possibly change this week.

John Carr, co-director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, said the project published in The Pillar succeeds in conveying a broader message about the Eucharist to all Catholics, without attack Biden or other politicians.

If the bishops vote to approve this language, “I think the people who campaigned to deny the president Communion will be very disappointed,” Carr said.

“Others will be relieved to have found a way to get past this division and diversion.”

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Daniel Wallis

