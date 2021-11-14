UK Call of Duty launch sales down 40% year-over-year





According to GSD data, Call of Duty: Vanguard struggled with digital and physical retail.

Share this article

According to the latest GSD data, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s UK release revenue was down 40% from last year’s game.

Physical retail sales were down 26% from last year’s games, while digital sales were down 44%.

A disappointing result, but Vanguard is still the second biggest game release of the year after FIFA 22 (as usual).

I’d like to speculate that this could highlight the fatigue of the Call of Duty franchise, but there are a few areas that will negatively impact sales this year.

Vanguard’s critical response was muted, and World War II Call of Duty games generally underperformed more modern titles. The console hardware switch is also something to consider with the shooter races of Battlefield 2042 and Halo: Infinite. Finally, there is the service-based Call of Duty: Warzone. A free-to-play battle royale game released last year, it’s still a huge hit.

Another new song on the digital+physical combination chart is Just Dance 2022, which debuted at number 11. The game’s launch revenue was down 35% compared to last year’s titles. However, Just Dance tends to sell well over time and launch sales are generally slow. In fact, opening week sales were down 35% from Just Dance 2021, but up 17% from Just Dance 2020.

Here are the top 10 GSDs for the week ending November 6, 2021.

Last Week This Week TitleNew1Call of Duty: Vanguard1 2FIFA 2223Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 34Mario Party Superstars65Grand Theft Auto 5 106Mario Kart 8: Deluxe57Far Cry 6258Spider-Man: Miles Morales 99Minecraft10Animal Crossing11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2021-11-14-call-of-duty-launch-sales-down-40-percent-year-on-year-uk-charts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos